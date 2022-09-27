California Wants to Ban Natural Gas Furnaces and Heaters by 2030

Don't like to read?

California has been on a continuous challenge to try and make air quality better, California is trying to become the first U.S. state to make fossil-fueled furnaces and water heaters less prevalent. Under a proposal approved by the California Air Resources Board Thursday, California voted to ban the purchasing of any natural gas-powered space heaters as well as water heating machines by 2030.

Change is supposed to be made to meet EPA regulations which limit ozone in the atmosphere to 70 parts per billion, experts say that the state goes over that limit.

“We have to take any action we can to set out on our commitments to keep public health safe from the terrible affect of air pollution, and this plant identifies how that we can do that,” CARB Chair Liane Randolph said. “While this strategy will make the air clean for all Californians, it will also reduce emissions in lots of low-income and deprived communities that go through greater levels of persistent air pollution.”

California also plans to ban the sale of all new gas cars. Before Thursday’s vote, NPR reported, the problem generated comments of opposition from engineer Michael Kapolnek, who stated the emissions that would be saved don’t make the price right to homeowners obligated into expensive retrofits, such as improving electrical service.

“This will lessen the building sector’s carbon footprint and make public health better. We also are thankful for the dedication to equity-centered engagement and whole community process in lots of states of the operation,” said senior policy advocate at Sierra Club California, Daniel Barad.

Buildings account for about 5% of California’s nitrogen-oxide pollution, also known as a major part of California’s infamous mixture of pollutants made up mostly of ground-level ozone, or smog. CARB says that around 90% of those emissions are from space and water heaters, the rest comes from doing things such as drying clothes and cooking.

According to a report from the policy research group SPUR, buildings and homes in California cause about four more times as much nitrogen oxide pollution as all of California’s gas power plants put together. They also cause about two thirds as much nitrogen oxide as all of the passenger cars combined on California’s roads.

This new action will pace up California’s transition getting away from fossil fuels to a more better form of energy. It is currently leading the way instead of other much more intensive climate choices that state officials made this year

Last month CARB talked about the state most biggest source of pollution, that being transportation. Banning people the sale of cars that are gasoline-powered and light duty trucks which will start to begin in 2035.

Last week the California Public Utilities Commission unanimously voted to get rid of grants that encouraged builders to put in gas lines to new buildings, starting next year. Health experts stated that household air pollution, coming from making food with gas makes the risk more likely for asthma in children.

This doesn’t mean that Gas furnaces in California will disappear in 2030, this just means that in eight years there will be replacements that comply with California’s restrictions, that being said there will be zero emission options as older water heaters and furnaces start to determinate and break down and will need to be replaced . The legislation also comes with rebate money to help out residents make and comply with the switch to zero emissions technology.

Since California gets around 40% of their power from fossil fuels, the transition will not reduce carbon emissions. The state is planning a carbon free grid by 2045.

Written By Lance Santoyo

Featured Image Courtesy of Chris Bohn Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of HomeSpot HQ Flickr Page – Creative Commons License