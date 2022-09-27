Apple Introduces New iPhone

Don't like to read?

Apple Inc. unveiled its new iPhone 14 Pro, 14 Plus, and the iPhone 14 at its Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California, on Tuesday. Apple’s new iPhones are here. The iPhone 14 Plus is the firm’s biggest apple smartphone yet to land and comes packing key upgrades.

Wireless charging is set to get faster than ever before, thanks to an improved chip in the back of the 14 Pro. Apple will ship the iPhone 14 Pro with a new accessory in the box, that will enable slower wireless charging.

The new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro have 4 hours more battery than iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max. They also designed a battery case for the 14, which lets the handset charge up while it is being used.

The case can be charged up to three times before it needs to be recharged itself, Apple says. It has a built-in battery that can charge your Phone up to three times before needing recharging itself.

The accessory also provides scratch protection and can be charged wirelessly, although Apple says it will ship with a Lightning cable in the box. The new case will be available in a variety of colors and can be bought separately from the handset or as part of an upgrade package.

The new iPhone 14 has a 5.4-inch OLED display. While the new iPhone 14 Pro has a 6.1-inch OLED display. The iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch OLED display.

In addition to their new look, the two phones have an updated camera system. The base model of the phone is 64GB.

The max storage capacity is 512GB for all 3 apple models. All 3 apple models have support for 5G. The new iPhone will come with a dual-lens camera, which allows you to take better quality pictures and videos.

The phone’s rear camera will have an improved sensor to make it more efficient at capturing light. It also has two lenses, one of which is a wide-angle lens and the other is a telephoto lens.

The wide-angle lens allows you to capture more of the scene in front of you, while the telephoto lens allows you to zoom in on subjects. The new iPhone will also come with a Portrait Mode, which blurs out the background when taking pictures of people or objects.

Another key feature coming with Apple iOS 14 includes Smart Wi-Fi selection. When you’re on a new network, your Phone will automatically pick the best connection for you based on signal strength, bandwidth, and time of day.

For example, if you’re at home and the Wi-Fi is slow, your phone will automatically switch to cellular. If you’re somewhere else with a strong signal but poor bandwidth, it will switch to another network that offers better performance. The iPhone 14 will come with EarPods that are powered by five microphones, four beam-forming microphones, and one high-sensitivity microphone.

While the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are currently available for pre-order, the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will be available from the 10th of November. Apple has said that the new models will be available in stores from the 24th of November.

The company has also confirmed that it is making the following changes to its iPhone line-up: -iPhone XR will be discontinued and replaced by the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It will still be available in Space Grey, White and Blue colors but Apple says it won’t be produced again after this year. The only thing that has changed is the name.

The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and 14 Pro Max are now known as the XS, XS Max, and XS Pro respectively. The rest of the specs remain mostly unchanged from last year’s lineup.

Apple is also offering two new colors: gold and silver both come standard on these models instead of just one color option for each one like before. This holiday season will be like no other in our lifetimes. We’ll all be reminded of what’s important to us.

How much we value the connections we have with family and friends. We have so many ways to stay connected, but it’s never been more important to do so. And one of those ways is through the phones we carry in our pockets.

It’s a fundamental human need to make these connections, but sometimes it’s just hard to find the words. But your voice says things that words cannot express.

So when your apple iPhone is nearby, you can transcribe your voice into text messages and send them off for you — just by asking Siri to do it for you. This is going to be a very profitable year for Apple.

Written by Armon Evans

Sources:

Apple Newsroom: Apple Introduces New iPhones by Apple Media

MSN: Apple to make iPhone 14 in India by Associated Press

CBS News: Everything you need to know about the Apple iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple AirPods Pro 2, available for preorder

Top and Featured Image of Jonathan Cutrer | Flickr

Insert Images Courtesy of Maureen Barlin Flickr Page Creative Commons License