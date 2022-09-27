Fentanyl Deaths on the Rise

Don't like to read?

The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating the death of three people who may have accidentally overdosed on fentanyl. The bodies of a man and a juvenile were found by fire department personnel when they arrived at a home in the 3100 block of Hemlock Drive Tuesday afternoon.

A woman was taken to United Regional Hospital where she later died. Fentanyl is a strong opioid that has been linked to thousands of deaths across the United States. While most people who die from fentanyl overdoses were taking it illegally, some were prescribed the drug for pain relief and then became addicted.

Fentanyl deaths are on the rise in Canada and the U.S., with many people dying from accidental overdoses because they thought they were using other drugs. In fact, Canadian authorities say that more than 30 percent of all illicit drug-related deaths in 2016 involved fentanyl or another synthetic opioid — compared to only 7 percent in 2011.

The number of people dying from fentanyl is continuing to spike, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which has seen a significant rise in opioid-related deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overdose deaths involving fentanyl are on the rise among American teens. According to experts, contributors to this increase include the mental health effects of COVID-19 and the proliferation of fentanyl in the U.S. street drug supply.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that’s 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin. It can be absorbed through the skin. It’s used to treat pain in cancer patients and in people who have undergone surgery, but it can also be deadly when abused by drug users.

It is increasingly being found not only in drugs sold as opioids but also in marijuana and psychostimulants like cocaine and methamphetamine (meth).

The drug was first introduced as an anesthetic in the 1960s, and its use has increased dramatically over the past 20 years due to an increase in prescription opioid abuse and heroin use. In 2016 alone, there were 774 deaths related to fentanyl overdose recorded by state medical examiners across the country — a figure that makes up nearly 30 percent of nationwide overdose deaths during this period.

The investigation into how the deputy became contaminated with fentanyl continues, as do efforts to identify other individuals who may have come in contact with the substance. Police said the initial investigation indicates that all three may have accidentally overdosed on fentanyl.

The investigation is ongoing, but preliminary results indicate that the victims had apparently accidentally overdosed on fentanyl. While Fentanyl deaths are rising, those of other opioids are declining.

In 2017, there were 72 percent fewer deaths from heroin than in 2008 but there were five times as many fentanyl deaths as heroin deaths. Fentanyl abuse is a serious problem and one that needs to be addressed. It’s important that people work together to combat this growing epidemic.

Risk factors for fentanyl overdose death include illicit drug use, mixing drugs, injecting drugs, having a mental health disorder, and using opioids after a period of abstinence.

Stress, and mental health disorders such as depression, are known risk factors for substance abuse—and can be a risk factor for fatal overdose. Other factors believed to affect overdose risk include loneliness, social isolation, problems at home, and social inequality.

In recent years, fentanyl overdoses have spiked due to their popularity among drug users looking for stronger highs than those provided by heroin or other illicit substances. It comes in both liquid and pill forms and has a high potential for abuse because of its fast-acting, pleasurable effects. Fent comes in many forms, but it’s most dangerous when sold as fake Percocet.

However, because of its extremely high potency and potential for overdose, it should only be taken under the supervision of a doctor who has been trained in its use. Fentanyl is a dangerous drug, and it’s important to know the facts. It is an opiate that can be used as a painkiller or anesthetic.

This is why it’s important for people who aren’t using prescription painkillers on a regular basis to avoid these drugs at all costs and not take them if offered any by someone else. The state of Florida has seen a spike in fentanyl deaths and they are trying to find the source of this deadly substance. The opioid crisis continues to take lives with no end in sight.

