Putin Is Fighting Cancer, as His Fight in Ukraine Loses Soldiers and Lowers Morale

There is no question that Vladimir Putin is mentally challenged. He is an egomaniac who has a single goal, to destroy the United States of America. However, U.S. Intelligence Agencies discovered that in April, after the February invasion of Ukraine, Putin underwent cancer surgery. Another fact unreported until now is that there was an assassination attempt on Putin’s life in March.

According to at least one Russian Oligarch, Putin is suffering from a form of blood cancer. The seriousness of the situation cannot be confirmed, and based on this fact his mental state is undetermined. Will this affect his decision to use nuclear weapons as he loses grasp on victory in Ukraine?

A secret recording has been discovered, and is in the possession of “New Lines Magazine.”

“The recording represents rare testimony by someone with proven ties to the Russian government that its fanatical dictator may well be seriously unwell,” the magazine stated of the comments made during a mid-March discussion with someone described as a “Western venture capitalist.”

“He absolutely ruined Russia’s economy, Ukraine’s economy, and many other economies — ruined [them] absolutely,” the unnamed oligarch said of Putin on the tape. “The problem is with his head. … One crazy guy can turn the world upside down.”

This information comes at a time when the Russian people are demonstrating their extreme displeasure with the invasion of Ukraine. Recently Putin ordered his military recruitment officers to find 300,000 men to add to the dwindling number of his forces in Ukraine. The result has been a mass exodus from Russia by thousands of men under the age of 60. In protest of this form of slavery, multiple recruitment officers have been shot.

Hasty actions by the Russian Autocrat have placed the “Great Bear” in a position for another revolution. There have been 54 attacks on government institutions since the invasion, 17 of those after this new recruitment effort. In one incident a single man drove a car into a recruiting center. He then proceeded to throw several Molotov cocktails inside the building, setting it on fire.

As of today, nearly 2,500 protestors have been arrested after the recruitment was announced. Although Putin announced that only men who previously registered for recruitment or had prior experience. The Kremlin reported that “errors have been made.”

Russia’s neighbors are closing their borders to prevent desertion. On Friday Putin signed legislation aimed at preventing refusal to serve in his army. Any man refusing to serve, attempting to desert, or surrendering to the enemy will be punished with 10 years in prison. It must be a great time to be “Russian.”

There is growing speculation that Putin’s failure to execute a brutal war against his neighbors in Ukraine and end it quickly has weakened his control over Russia.

However, as it has been for more than four decades, what Putin will do next is unpredictable, and always dangerous.

Meanwhile, the people of Ukraine continue to defeat their enemies and remain united in their fight for democracy.

If only the American people would unite and display such a level of patriotism.

By James Turnage

