Chasing the American Dream

The American Dream is the concept that everyone in America can achieve a better life if they work hard enough. It’s a motivating idea and one that many have been chasing for years. But lately, people have been wondering: Is it still possible to chase the American Dream? Or are we all running in circles?

The American Dream is the idea that anyone can achieve success through hard work. This is reflected in the belief that anyone can succeed in America, regardless of their background. It’s also based on the idea of meritocracy — that people are rewarded for their efforts and talents.

The American Dream is rooted in the country’s history: many immigrants came to America seeking better opportunities than they had in their home countries. They wanted to give their children a better life than they’d had themselves. So they worked hard and taught them the importance of education, hard work, and self-reliance (the ability to take care of everything without relying on others).

The American Dream is a term that’s used to describe the aspirations of many Americans in the early 20th century. In its original form, it referred to a set of ideals regarding freedom, liberty, and equality. The idea was that if one worked hard enough, one could achieve success and prosperity through hard work, determination, and perseverance. It was also about having the freedom to pursue your own happiness as an individual without interference from others or government intervention.

The concept has changed over time as new generations have come along with their own ideas about what makes up this dream: namely their version of what it means for them personally — if anything at all.

The phrase “pursuit of happiness” is not in the Declaration of Independence. It actually appears in a letter written by Thomas Jefferson on June 24, 1776. In that letter he wrote:

The pursuit of happiness is a natural right of which no one may be deprived without being guilty of violating it.

The originator and first user of this particular phrasing was French philosopher Voltaire (1694-1778). He wrote: “Le droit de chacun à la jouissance de sa propre existence est le premier fondement de tous les autres droits.”

The American Dream is not an end goal, but rather a journey to be enjoyed. Often, people think that achieving the American Dream involves getting rich or being famous— but that’s not what it means to most people. The American Dream is about finding happiness in your work and creating something new for yourself. It’s about realizing your potential and living up to your own expectations of success rather than those imposed on you by society.

The only way to achieve this dream is through hard work, grit, and perseverance. However, some Americans know that this can be harder said than done. Everyone hopes for equality for all, unfortunately, this is not always the case.

