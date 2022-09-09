For Trump and His Supporters It’s All Falling Apart

Don't like to read?

It’s almost over. Donald Trump terrorized our country for more than five years, but everything I read points to one conclusion; Trump and his Neo-Nazi army are nearing the end of their negative influence on America.

Trump knows little about anything, but he knows that he is guilty of treason twice, and it is highly likely that he will be leaving south Florida for his new residence, a federal prison.

The DOJ is asking a higher court to overturn Trump’s accomplice, “Judge Aileen,s” illegal decision to allow a “special master” to investigate the documents discovered inside Mar-a-Lago. The DOJ is rightfully making the claim that none of the documents discovered by the FBI are personal. They are government documents that do not belong to a civilian who just happens to be a former president.

Also in Florida, a federal judge has dismissed a Trump lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and others, charging them for “racketeering.”

“It is not simply that I find the Amended Complaint ‘inadequate in any respect,’” Judge Donald Middlebrooks writes at one point. “It is inadequate in nearly every respect.”

Meanwhile, here in my state of Nevada, the Trump-endorsed Republican for the senate, Adam Laxalt, is whining, and whining, and whining. In his rival’s ads, Catherine Cortez Masto is praised by state leaders for her many accomplishments. All of Laxalt’s ads attempt to destroy her credibility. He has never accomplished anything for our state. But that’s not what he’s whining about.

He has a problem with fundraising. He is whining that people don’t like him, and therefore Ms. Masto is receiving $10 to his every one.

“In Georgia, it’s $20 million to $3 million. In Ohio, it’s $12 million to $1 million,” Laxalt told the attendees, who paid between $36 and $41 to hear candidates speak at Dragon Ridge Country Club in Henderson, Nevada, according to an Eventbrite for the event.

“Dr. Oz” in Pennsylvania, and Herschel Walker in Georgia have been endorsed by your illegitimate former president.

Now Laxalt is making up his own baseless reasons why he is lagging behind in financial support for his failing campaign.

“What we’re seeing out of big tech, and everybody knows Hunter Biden, and all the political censorship, but even the campaign world right now… Over 90 percent of our fundraising emails are being sent to junk,” he said. “The Democrats, none of their emails gets sent to junk, right? And so doesn’t take a genius to know why our fundraising on the small dollars is slower and theirs is bigger.”

Is his team computer illiterate? It is very easy to ensure e-mails are received in your inbox. If they do go to ‘junk,’ they are still in your e-mail, just another folder.

Of course, none of this is true. Laxalt is desperate. The election is just 59 days away.

Trump has become what I predicted, an albatross. An endorsement from Trump may be of some importance in dark, red states, but not in America.

I have paid very little attention to polls since 2016. I believe that if the American people do the right thing, the majority of candidates endorsed by Trump will go down in flames.

Please make voting on November 8th, and again in 2024 priority number one. America needs you.

By James Turnage, Novelist

Edited by Sheena Robertson

The Daily Beast: Nevada Republican Can’t Raise Money and Won’t Shut Up About It

The Daily Beast: Federal Judge Stomps All Over Trump Russiagate Lawsuit Against Hillary

