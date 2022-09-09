Gear Up for National Hispanic Heritage Month

Don't like to read?

Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to celebrate the culture and history of the last 40 years. The holiday originated in 1968, when President Lyndon Johnson declared that September 15 was a time to commemorate the contributions of Americans of Spanish-speaking origin. The theme for 2022 is “Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation.”

Originally, it was Hispanic Heritage Week, however, Illinois Senator Paul Simon introduced S. 2200, a bill that amended the original legislation to expand the celebration to a month. On Aug. 17, 1988, President Ronald Reagan signed the bill, passed by the Senate and Congress, into law.

The purpose of this celebration is to highlight the many contributions made by Hispanics in all areas of life throughout American history, including politics, science, technology, arts, and entertainment.

The month-long celebration begins in the middle of September to commemorate the beginning of the Mexican War of Independence from Spain. Nicaragua, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Guatemala, and Honduras declared their independence from Spain on the 15th of September. Three days later, Chile celebrates its independence.

Hispanic culture is very diverse, with many different Latinx groups originating from countries all over Latin America. However, there are certain commonalities that unite the Hispanic community and make it unique from other cultures in the U.S.

Hispanic culture is rich in art, music, and food. From paintings to sculptures to poetry to literature and even film — there’s so much beautiful art that comes out of Latinx communities. Not only this but traditional music is also an important part of Hispanic heritage; salsa dancing can be traced back hundreds of years.

Celebrate Hispanic heritage with language. Whether you speak Spanish or not, learning some basic phrases like “hola” or “gracias” will help break down cultural barriers between people who don’t share a primary language. The beauty of language lies in its ability for anyone who wants it badly enough; anyone can learn any language given enough time and effort.

The National Museum of American History has a permanent exhibit on the history of Latinos in the United States. It’s called “The American Spirit: Latino Americans in the United States,” and it highlights Latinos’ contributions to U.S. culture, as well as their struggles for economic and political empowerment.

Through objects, documents, and photos, people can learn how Latinos have shaped American society — everything from their contributions to music (think Selena) to sports (i.e. Roberto Clemente). In addition to artifacts from prominent figures like Cesar Chavez or Dolores Huerta, people will see everyday items, like pots used by immigrants from Mexico or Cuba who came to the U.S., along with signs advertising health care services for Spanish-speaking patients at hospitals around Washington D.C.

This year, Hispanic Heritage Month has the potential to open up a wide range of dishes and flavors to home cooks who may not be familiar with Latino cuisine. The best way to embrace this occasion is by learning more about the rich culture of the Hispanic community, which can help you discover your own favorites.

Written by Sheena Robertson

