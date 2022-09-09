Don't like to read?

The face behind multiple drive-by shootings on a Wednesday afternoon was identified as a 19-year-old man identified as Ezekiel Kelly. In Memphis, a man was reported rapidly shooting at passersby within his vehicle, before his arrest he succeeded in killing four people and leaving three others injured.

On September 7, 2022, reports of multiple shootings, all taking place in different areas right after another, raised suspicion about the connection between the events.

At the time of the shooting, the shooter’s live stream of the damage he was causing enabled the police to apprehend him, of which Chief of Police, Cereyln Davis, attributed to the suspect’s eventual arrest when questioned during a news conference the following morning. The first few shootings were the result of isolated incidents separated by only a ten-minute to 1-hour time frame.

The first shooting, at 12:56 a.m., took place in the 3100 block of Lyndale Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a male shot and dead in his driveway, the next shooting with the same suspect was captured on video surveillance from a nearby business at 4:38 p.m, where Kelly was shown driving next to another man in a grey sedan before firing multiple rounds into the opposing man’s chest and driving off.

An hour and two more reported assaults later, officers received a call that the gunman was live on Facebook opening fire at customers inside a store. The gunman proceeded to do this a second time after he fled before the police arrived, the gunman later committed more shootings, committed two car thefts. One in Memphis and another in Southaven Mississippi, and was eventually found in the I-55 in a stolen grey Dodge Challenger stolen from a victim at gunpoint in Southaven.

Eventually, upon his discovery, the suspect crashed his vehicle after a high-speed chase from policemen as he tried to make his way back to Memphis from Mississippi. A standoff ensued, calling for reinforcements from the SWAT Team as the suspect refused to leave his vehicle.

During the time of this tragedy, a city-wide search was issued, suspending Memphis’ public transportation systems.

This is not a new felony for the 19-year-old man, previously charged with criminal attempt of first-degree murder in April 2021, but only served 11 months of his three-year sentence before being released.

In the aftermath of this tragedy Mayor, Jim Strickland can only give his condolences and express his anger towards the senseless violence, and recognized that “If Mr. Kelly served his full three-year sentence, he would still be in prison today, and four of our fellow citizens would still be alive.”

Written by Brielle R. Buford

Edited by Sheena Robertson

