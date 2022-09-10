They Won Some Battles but Lost the War, for Now

Don't like to read?

It was staged like a television show, and a show it would become; a “s**t show.” In June of 2015, Trump and his third trophy wife rode two escalators down from their residence in Trump Tower and announced his intention to win the Republican Party’s presidential nomination.

This was less than two years after his latest trip to Moscow on November 8, 2013. When questioned by former FBI Director, James Comey he told another of his infamous lies, claiming that he arrived on the evening of the 8th, but never stayed overnight. He had only come to Moscow to ensure that his ‘Miss Universe Pageant’ had been organized to his satisfaction. However, flight records prove that he did not leave Moscow until the 10th at 3:58 a.m., two days later.

Initially, Trump chose most of his campaign staff. However, in August of 2016, as polls revealed him losing to Hillary Clinton by double digits, the critical members of his team were replaced. Formerly in control of Ted Cruz’s efforts to win the nomination, billionaire Robert Mercer, known to have relationships with several Russian oligarchs, brought his money along with Steve Bannon and Kellyanne Conway to Trump’s failing campaign in August of 2016. Little did the American people know then that also joining Trump’s ‘team’ were Russian agents who began a smear campaign against Hillary Clinton on social media.

We know now that Trump not only received assistance from Vladimir Putin, James Comey who announced another investigation into Hillary’s private e-mails just 11 days prior to the election, and the mainstream media which gave five times more coverage to Trump than all other candidates combined, some of us also learned that Moscow Mitch McConnell played a huge part in Trump’s victory in the Electoral College.

Weeks before the election a meeting of all concerned political leaders and the heads of our national security and the FBI met in the Oval Office, and confirmed that Russia was interfering in our election, assisting Trump in his efforts to win the election. An agreement, demanded by Moscow Mitch, prevented the American people from learning the truth.

After his inauguration, Trump began signing executive orders, each more focused on his fascist policies than the last. He overturned policies that were moving our nation forward as quickly as he could scribble his signature. That was just the beginning, and the rest is well known.

Presidents frequently meet with or engage in telephone conversations with heads of state from around the world. Although he attempted to hide them, Trump and Vladimir Putin frequently engaged in conversations. Trump seldom talked to the leaders of our allies, only to those of our enemies.

Was he receiving instructions? We may know soon. President Biden has access to all phone calls from the White House and coming into 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

During his four years pretending to be your president, Trump’s efforts were focused on dividing our nation and destroying democracy. Although he and his pal, ‘Vlad,’ succeeded in alienating our allies and dividing our people, Trump failed to increase his support among real Americans. The opposite became a reality as displayed by the historic voter turnout in 2020. Putin and his most important asset won some battles but lost the war.

A new war has begun. The threat is even more real today because most Republican Senators and Members of the House deserted what remained of the GOP and offered their loyalty to the Trump MAGA Republican Party.

Americans cannot afford to lose any more battles if the dreams of our Founding Fathers are to survive. The largest of these battles will take place on November 8, 2022, and November 5, 2024.

Both elections must experience huge voter turnouts, and defeat Trump’s Neo-Nazi army once and for all. Like they did on January 6, 2021, his fascist minions will come out in force, hoping to return their Fuhrer to power. This cannot happen. Your freedom is in the balance. We must elect women and men who will serve all 331 Americans, end the plutocracy, end racism and bigotry in America, and move our country forward into the 21st century.

Please mark your calendars and make voting priority number one.

By James Turnage, Novelist and Patriot

Edited by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

