Ways to Make a Post Go Viral

If you’re a marketer, influencer, or just someone who wants to share their posts with the world, then you know that having your post go viral is key to getting people’s attention. It doesn’t matter if you’re promoting a brand or sharing information — the more people see your post, the better chance they’ll take action on it. And while there are some things we can’t control, like how much attention each person gives our content, there are plenty of ways to make sure that what we publish goes viral.

You want to make sure that people actually share your content. This can be done by adding a share button that’s prominent and visible on your post. Make sure it’s easy to find, but also takes up as little space as possible so the reader isn’t distracted from the actual content of your post by having to click on it first.

When you share other people’s posts, make sure they’re relevant and thoughtful comments or questions — not just mindless likes and retweets that don’t add any value or insight into what was posted. It’s also important not to just constantly share or like every single thing that comes across your feed — you need to balance between sharing other people’s content and creating original material of your own.

You can also get more followers by commenting on other people’s posts. This is a surefire way to get your face out there, and it shows you’re engaged in the community.

You don’t have to just say something like, “This is great!” or even “Great content!” If you have something interesting to say about their post or if you yourself are interested in that topic, then comment away. The more comments left on each other’s blogs/posts, the better chance of someone seeing one of yours and saying: “Oh hey…that was interesting.”

Make sure you stay engaged with your audience. Replying to your comments — even the negative ones — shows your audience you are approachable.

Personalized content has a higher chance of going viral than non-personalized content, according to a study by the Harvard Business Review. The study found that personalized content led to double the number of likes as non-personalized content and three times as many re-shares.

Live streaming is a great way to go viral. Live streams are easily shareable, and they have the power to build your brand and boost engagement with your audience. If you’re serious about going live on social media, here are some tips for making sure it’s successful:

Time it right — don’t schedule a live stream at 1 am on a Tuesday when no one is watching. Instead, consider what times are best for your audience and plan accordingly.

Set goals — what do you want people to do after watching? Will you ask them to subscribe? Will you ask them to leave comments on a particular thread in an existing conversation? The goal of your live stream should be clear from the start so that viewers know what action they should take afterward.

Get creative — live streams don’t have to be boring! You can use face filters or backgrounds for added fun and professionalism.

Uplifting, positive, and how to post are other ways for your content to go viral. Happiness, joy, and love make people go “Awe.” That’s why cute posts about children and animals are a huge hit.

Another idea is to add a bit of entertainment for your targeted audience. A good laugh goes a long way.

Let’s be honest, you’ve probably thought about cross-promoting your social media content before. It’s the secret to getting more likes, retweets, and shares on Twitter:

Posting the same picture or link to multiple platforms.

Tweeting about a blog post you wrote for work.

Sharing a Facebook post on Instagram.

Creating your own hashtag can help your post go viral. Just remember you want to make it easy to remember and relevant to the content of your post. It is also a great idea not to make it too long or short. It is a good idea not to use an existing hashtag unless you’re doing it for a reason.

Opinion by Sheena Robertson

