Ford 2023 S650 Mustang GT Worth It?

After a long hiatus, Ford has finally announced the return of the S650 Mustang GT. This new offering will be available in 2023 and will be a powerful vehicle that is sure to excite many drivers.

500-Plus Horsepower from The All-New Coyote V8

The new 2023 S650 Mustang GT has a special new engine, the all-new Coyote V8, which is built in Ford’s Flat Rock Assembly Plant. This is actually an updated version of the previous Coyote that was first introduced in 2011. The new engine still has four valves per cylinder and will have 500 horsepower at its 7500 rpm redline. It also features twin independent variable camshaft timing (Ti-VCT) for improved torque and power across the rev range as well as a flat plane crankshaft to improve engine stiffness and optimize low-end performance.

The 0-60 mph time is estimated to be around 3 seconds flat with quarter-mile times right around 12 seconds at 115 mph! Top speed is electronically limited to 200 mph but if one wants even more speed there are always options like this one where they took off those restrictions so they could hit 215 mph while recording their speeds on video so everyone can see how fast it really goes.

Tremec TR-3160 Manual Transmission

The TR-3160 is a manual transmission that offers six speeds and direct injection. With this new transmission, one gets improved acceleration and fuel economy without sacrificing high performance. It’s engineered to handle up to 380 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque, so it can take on any driving situation thrown at it. And if one is looking for a little more convenience, the optional 10speed automatic gives the option of shifting gears or letting the car do it on its own.

When the Mustang was first designed in 1964, it was a fast car but wasn’t powerful compared to the vehicles of today. Now there’s a brand new Ford Mustang GT that is much more powerful than ever before. As demonstrated from the image above, the 2023 mustang has been made sleeker and fits right in with this decade’s ultra-modern cars. They are compatible with either a six-speed Tremec differential or a 10-speed automatic transmission. The pieces were all made carefully so people can have a smooth and easy ride.

The first glance at the Ford S650 GT looks like a normal car, but there is something different about it that makes it stand out from other vehicles on the road today: its wheels aren’t as big as most cars’ wheels so they look more aerodynamic than other cars do; plus its bumper has more padding than usual bumpers do these days (this means that if someone is hit from behind the bumper will be protected by having more padding).

Ford Performance Launch Control, Line Lock, and Electronic Stability Control With Track Mode

The new Ford Performance Launch Control, Line Lock, and Electronic Stability Control with Track Mode allows drivers to optimize their launch off the line. The Launch Control feature becomes active when the driver presses a button on the dash, then once released from this “parking brake” mode, it will allow the driver to achieve maximum acceleration off the line and then automatically disengage when it senses wheelspin.

The Line Lock feature will engage both front brakes allowing for the spinning of rear tires for burnouts without having to use handbrakes or flooring accelerator pedals repeatedly as with previous Mustangs. This makes it easy for drivers who want quick burnouts after exiting car shows or drag strips; just press a button on the steering wheel twice in order to release both front brakes (the same applies if one wants only one of them engaged).

Electronic Stability Control With Track Mode allows drivers to disable traction control while still retaining ABS and Brake Assist systems, which means it can drift around corners without worrying about losing control of the vehicle.

8″ LCD Color Touch Screen With SYNC Connect and WiFi Hotspot

The S650 Mustang GT comes equipped with an 8″ LCD color touch screen with SYNC Connect and a WiFi hotspot. This system has the ability to access 4G LTE, so it can use a smartphone or other mobile devices while driving without taking one’s hands off the wheel. The screen also features a built-in USB port, making it easy to plug in and charge any device that needs charging while on the road.

SYNC® 3 is Ford’s latest version of their infotainment system. It’s designed to be both easy to use and customizable, giving full control over how it interacts with the car’s entertainment system. Users can switch between multiple driver profiles depending on who is behind the wheel, adjust volume levels for individual passengers or groups of passengers in real-time (with voice commands), and listen to FM radio stations through HD Radio technology — and that’s just scratching the surface.

Optional Recaro Sport Seats?

Recaro Sport Seats are a brand of racing seats, founded in 1966. They’re known for their ergonomic design and lightweight construction with extensive safety features.

Recaro’s headquarters are located in Kirchheim unter Teck, Germany. They’re owned by the automotive supplier Stilo Group.

12″ Digital Instrument Cluster with My Color Technology

With a 12-inch digital instrument cluster, this Mustang GT offers a high-definition resolution display with full color. My Color technology allows users to personalize their vehicle’s look through 16 different colors and four different accent colors.

Ford still pushing out the 2.3-liter four-cylinder EcoBoost turbo

The new 2.3-litre EcoBoost turbo has been upgraded to make 250 horsepower and 300 pound-feet of torque, while the Mustang GT’s naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 still makes 460 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque through an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels or all four wheels in four-wheel drive.

The interior of the S650 Mustang will get a number of changes as well, including new instrument cluster graphics, a reworked Center console with upgraded shift buttons, and a 10-inch touchscreen display instead of 7 inches on previous models. The 2023 model also gets an updated version of Ford’s SYNC3 infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration as well as available Amazon Alexa compatibility

All in all, the automotive industry is excited about the new Ford Mustang GT. According to users, it looks great and is even more powerful than ever before — something that they can feel when driving it on the streets or off-road on one’s favorite trail.

Written by Jovan Rice

Sources:

RoadandTrack.com: 2023 ford mustang dark horse is the new pony car king

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Gage crash71100’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License