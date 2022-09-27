Don't like to read?

GTA 6, one of the most anticipated games in history, has been leaked. It is a game that has been in the making for several years. The popularity of the previous versions has made Rockstar decide to make fans wait a long time for this game to come out.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the most highly anticipated games in history. This hasn’t stopped many gaming enthusiasts from speculating about it, although is still a lot of hope that it will be launched sometime soon. Recently, an unusual tweet was posted by an account that went by the name of Uber Hacker. According to the tweet, a game master at Rockstar Games left his laptop unattended at a café and this individual managed to crack into it.

GTA 6 Makers are upset over leaks because in a statement posted by Rockstar’s official Twitter handle, the studio notes that it “suffered a network intrusion” that allowed unauthorized access to confidential information stored on its systems. The stolen media includes, “early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto.” This confirms suspicions that all the leaked media was indeed the real deal.

With a leak of this magnitude, it’s natural to assume that a delay is on the horizon, as the folks over at Rockstar enter a cooldown phase to assess the situation and adjust their priorities accordingly. But it appears that the studio is looking to deliver the game as per its original schedule. In its official statement, the studio notes that the security breach doesn’t have “any long-term effect on the development of our ongoing projects.”

The statement further adds that work on GTA 6, which was first officially confirmed in February of 2022, will “continue as planned.” However, the company is still playing it coy with a release timeline, and only adds that the game will be released “when it is ready.”

The tweet was posted on January 17, 2019. It read: “Hey Rockstar I got your game master laptop at a café today, if you want it back leave the money in the nearest mailbox.” Kevin is not sure how much of this is true, but he does know that there have been some leaks about GTA 6.

GTA 6 Makers Are Upset Over Leaks and PC gamer reports that a user on the GTA Forums has posted a 3GB file full of 90 videos of GTA VI footage.

GTA 6 Makers are upset over leaks that allegedly comes from a YouTuber called DomisLive who claims that he found a source who has leaked information about GTA 6 before its official release date. This may or may not be true, but Kevin cannot say for sure until Rockstar announces anything themselves!

This isn’t the first time such claims have been floating around on the internet and hence it is best not to rely on them. However, there are those who are still hopeful that this could be true. While Kevin has been following the gaming world closely, he must be aware that Rockstar Games has not made any announcement regarding GTA 6.

This is why it is best not to get Kevin’s hopes up over something like this, as there are other games that are more likely to be released soon than GTA 6. This information comes from a person who claims to have insider knowledge of Rockstar Games’ plans for GTA 6.

The individual posted on Reddit that they had heard rumors of a 2021 release date for the game, but they also said that this information was wrong and that it was likely an attempt by Rockstar to throw fans off its scent while it focused on Red Dead Redemption 2’s development cycle (which ended with its release last November).

The user also said that they had heard a rumor that Rockstar was planning to release a remastered version of GTA 5 for PS5, Xbox Scarlett, and Nintendo Switch in late 2020 or early 2021. This would allow the company to make some money off of its older titles before moving on to new ones, which it has done in the past with Red Dead Redemption 2 (released last October) and GTA 4 (which came out in 2008).

If Kevin looked at all the rumors about GTA 6, it’s clear that Rockstar Games is doing a lot of preparation for this game. The company has been hiring new staff, renovating buildings, and buying new technology to make the next GTA better than ever before.

Written by Armon Evans

Sources:

Forbes: ‘GTA 6’ Actually Looks Pretty Great For An Early Leaked Build by Paul Tassi

The verse: A massive leak shows early footage of Grand Theft Auto VI by TOM WARREN

Top and Feature Image Courtesy of Stefan Flickr Page – Creative Commons License