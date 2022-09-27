Don’t Make the Biggest Mistake of Your Life, if You Vote for a Republican, You Are Voting for Trump

Don't like to read?

There is no “Republican Party.” It ceased to exist on January 20, 2017. It has no official name, but it has been referred to as the “Trump MAGA Party,” and I have named it for what it is, “The American Fascist Party,” but regardless of it’s label, it is controlled by Donald Trump.

Let’s go back to 2016, before millions of Americans made the biggest mistake of their lives when they gave their precious votes to the least qualified man in the world whose life is a tale of failure. Prior to election day, November 8, 2016, members of his own party denounced his candidacy, fearing he would destroy an already fractured party.

[December 2015: A Trump nomination “would be an utter, complete and total disaster. If you’re a xenophobic, race-baiting, religious bigot, you’re going to have a hard time being president of the United States, and you’re going to do irreparable damage to the party.” Lindsey Graham]

[March 2016: “The bottom line is that I believe Donald Trump would be an absolute, utter disaster for the Republican Party, destroy conservatism as we know it. We’d get wiped out, and it would take generations to overcome a Trump candidacy. Here is why we’re losing the Hispanic vote. Nobody is going to listen to you about your economic plan or your ability to defend the nation if you’re going to deport their grandmother. This is why we’re getting killed with Hispanics. And Mr. Trump has taken every problem we have had with Hispanics and poured gasoline on it. Lindsey Graham]

[“He’s not going to change the platform of the Republican Party, the views of the Republican Party,” McConnell told CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”

“I think we’re much more likely to change him because if he is president, he’s going to have to deal with sort of the right-of-center world, which is where most of us are.” Mitch McConnell]

Moscow Mitch was already becoming senile in 2016. Trump and today’s Republican Party are inseparable.

Other notable Republicans before the 2016 election.

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse, who never supported Trump, is asking him to “step aside & let Mike Pence try.”

Utah Sen. Mike Lee, who had already indicated he did not support Trump, dismissed him as “the distraction.”

Maine Sen. Susan Collins, who never backed Trump, said he needs to make the decision to step down. “I could not support his candidacy.”

Frmr GOP presidential candidate Carly Fiorina said Trump “does not represent me or my party.”

Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, who formerly endorsed Trump, said “I can no longer support him” and “I will be voting for Mike Pence for President.”

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski said Trump has “forfeited the right to be our party’s nominee.”

There are many, many more, but I won’t bore you with all of them. My point is that these same individuals surrendered their morals, principles, dignity, and self-respect on January 20, 2017. On that day, the once Grand Old Party ceased to exist and the label “Republican” is tied forever with the name Donald John Trump. It will never return to its existence and a respectable organization dedicated to serving the American people. Everyone of these men and women are no longer loyal to the United States of America, and 331 million people, they are loyal to an obese old man who is not an American, caring only about himself. Heil Trump!

Think about this carefully when you cast your ballot in November. If you vote for any “Republican,” you are voting for Trump, a proven traitor who should be sitting in a federal prison, and the person who destroyed the once Grand Old Party, replacing it with his fascist agenda for our nation’s future. If you vote for anyone who has an “R” next to his or her name, you are accepting the end of America and the shredding of the Constitution.

Donald Trump IS today’s Republican Party.

By James Turnage, Novelist

