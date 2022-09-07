How Long Will the Media Allow Evil to Win in America?

Don't like to read?

Throughout 2016, the mainstream media covered the Trump campaign while ignoring the positive rallies from the Clinton campaign. The truth is that they offered five times more coverage to Trump than all other candidates combined. During the debates, Trump was allowed to be a complete a***ole, showing zero respect for his opponent or the election process. Television “news,” desperate for ratings, wronged the American people by refusing to expose the destructive agenda offered by Donald Trump.

The truth became insignificant. The media allowed the most important election of our time to become a contest of personalities. As America was forced to watch an obnoxious, irritating old man with very limited intelligence barely defeat a serious and patriotic woman who would have made a great president, and easily won the popular vote, I asked what the hell is happening in my country? This was a victory for evil over good. And this continues today, thanks to a non-existent fourth estate. Three entities helped Trump win the Electoral College: Russian agents, James Comey, and the mainstream media. The ‘fourth estate,’ has the responsibility for exposing corruption in our government. That was in 1789, and not what is happening in 2022, and has not happened for decades.

When President Biden made a courageous speech that offered the absolute truth about the dangers to our democracy and the threat of fascism, none of the three major networks covered it. President Biden was at Independence Hall, and the speech was during prime time, and ABC, NBC, and CBS aired reruns. However, when Trump held his hate rally in another area of Pennsylvania just a day later, they were there.

There is more hypocrisy in our nation today than stories based on fact without offering personal opinions vocally or with facial expressions. For me, the “news” is no news, and since November 9, 2016, I have not wasted my time being lied to. The networks offer half-truths constantly. This tactic is far more destructive than a blatant lie. A half-truth offers a small fact, but it is surrounded by misdirection and biased reporting. In 2022 all broadcast media is supportive of Trump. Millionaires and billionaires care for each other and the truth is of little importance. Advertising revenue is priority number one: “profit before people.”

Currently, evil has a hold on many of our nation’s people. Trump and his MAGA Party preyed on weak-minded and ill-informed Americans, and gratefully accepted the worst of America to join them: white supremacist/Neo-Nazi groups.

The fight for more than 60 years to bring our people together as one, without the interference of baseless and ignorant prejudice, must begin again. It was virtually destroyed by Trump and his fascist party. For four years they intentionally divided our nation with the assistance of their propaganda machine, Fox News.

Our nation is a nation of diversity by design. Everyone is an immigrant, even indigenous Americans who arrived in North America thousands of years ago. This is our strength and our future. Racism and bigotry weaken America in every way possible and delay the inevitable.

On Saturday, “Judge Aileen,” nominated by Trump after the 2020 election, made one of the worst legal decisions in history. She allowed Trump to have the assistance of a “special master” to halt the DOJ’s investigation of Trump’s many violations of the Espionage Act, an act of pure treason until this individual examines the recovered documents.

Let’s get to the truth. Regardless of the content, he stole documents that were protected by law, later returned a small portion of those documents, and then lied, claiming that he had returned 100 percent of the material. Trump either doesn’t or cannot read. For what purpose did he steal these confidential documents?

“The truth lives here,” and there is no question, no doubt, that Trump should be under arrest and held in a federal prison awaiting trial.

By James Turnage, Novelist

Edited by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

The Nevada Independent: Cortez Masto and Sisolak hold slim leads, are losing Hispanic support, AARP poll finds

Daily Kos: Ruling from Judge Cannon isn’t just a gift to Trump, it’s a threat to both law and intelligence

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of abbyladybug’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License