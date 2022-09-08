Don't like to read?

Next week pops off the start of a highly anticipated event, the release of the iPhone 14. Apple will host an event in their HQ in Cupertino in September, where it is widely speculated that the 14 will be revealed.

Apple normally launches its iconic smartphone in September, even though the tech giant has not publicly confirmed a new iPhone will be included in invites sent to reporters last week.

The event marks the beginning of a hectic period for the electronics industry as manufacturers release new products in time for the holiday shopping season.

The event begins at 1 p.m. ET, or 10 a.m. PT for West Coast viewers.

People are going to see a new iPhone unless Apple breaks years of tradition. Apple has, however, also displayed a variety of other devices in its line-up. The revised iPad Mini, a new Apple Watch, and a new iPad were all introduced by Apple last year.

According to reports, Apple may include an always-on display and make considerable improvements to the phone’s camera system with the iPhone 14.

Apple should announce the price of the iPhone 14 this following week. However, if past events are any indication, Apple opened iPhone preorders the Friday following the presentation, with the devices going on sale for real the following week. Preorders should start on September 9 and the new iPhones should go on sale on September 16 if Apple continues down this path.

A fresh edition of iOS should coincide with the launching of the new iPhone. The capacity to send messages again or alter them after they’ve been sent is arguably the most crucial feature. Users of the Messages app have 15 minutes from the time a message is sent to edit or unsend it. iPhone users may now customize their lock screens’ typefaces and smaller widgets to mirror those on the Apple Watch.

Rumors

A rumor has circulated that Apple intends to fully utilize the additional screen space at the top of the display provided by a new pill-shaped notch replacement by moving the venerable iOS battery indicator back directly to the status bar on the next iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple will reinstate the traditional iOS battery indicator to the status bar of the next iPhone 14 Pro, which will have the battery percentage and battery icon separate from one another, according to information provided to MacRumors.

Apple returned the battery percentage to the status bar in an iOS 16 beta, but due to a lack of room at the top of the display, it is incorporated Instead of being separate from the battery icon, it is integrated within.

According to the most recent reports, Apple will move the cellular signal indicator to the left in addition to the traditional battery indicator in the iOS status bar on the Lock Screen and notification center for future iPhones.

It’s unclear if the traditional battery indicator will be shown in the status bar when the device is unlocked and in use because the clock must be displayed on the left, which decreases the overall width available.

Another rumor is that the main camera on the iPhone 14 Pro is already expected to receive a significant boost, moving from 12MP to 48MP for the first time. Having a larger sensor could also enable Apple’s Pro phones to accommodate 8K video.

Leaks

Apple won’t be releasing an “iPhone 14 Max,” according to an unexpectedly late leak. The company will instead use the name “iPhone 14 Plus” for its first 6.7-inch, sub-$1000 smartphone. For a variety of reasons, this is also logical.

According to a leak, the iPhone 14 models are expected to look similar to their iPhone 13 counterparts in terms of flat edges. Later reports and component leaks indicate that leaker Jon Prosser was wrong when he said that Apple will provide a thicker chassis without a back camera bump and circular volume controls. Images of the iPhone 14 models were said to have surfaced online in March. The regular iPhone 14 versions will resemble the iPhone 13 models exactly, according to the renderings. The same camera hump at the back will be there, along with the traditional notch, with the diagonal camera layout.

But until this month ends, we won’t know for sure if this is fact or fiction.

Written By Dylan Santoyo

Edited by Sheena Robertson

Sources

USA TODAY: Apple event 2022: When and where to watch updates on iPhone 14

MAC RUMORS: iPhone 14 Pro Status Bar Rumored to Include Classic Battery Indicator

FORBES: New Apple Leak Reveals iPhone 14 Release Surprise

TOMS GUIDE: iPhone 14 — 9 last-minute rumors you need to know

MAC RUMORS: Everything we know about Apple’s upcoming 2022 iPhones.

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Toshiyuki IMAI’s Flickr page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Toshiyuki IMAI’s Flickr page – Creative Commons License