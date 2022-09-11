Don't like to read?

If the Constitution is not Enforced in the 2022 and 2024 Elections, America is Over. This is a promise contained in the 14th Amendment. This is the only part that some Americans know.

“No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”

However, few Americans have read section three.

The 14th Amendment to the Constitution clearly says that if an elected official “shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the United States and the laws of the United states, “or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof,” that elected official may not “hold any office, civil or military” including those who are “a member of Congress,” a member of “any State legislature” or “an executive or judicial office of any state.”

If the Constitution means anything in the 21st century, and if it is applied to those who were directly involved in the failed coup on January 6, 2021, Trump is not the only right-wing extremist who cannot be allowed to run for office during his or her lifetime.

Many of those who call themselves Republicans in the House and Senate were either directly involved in the insurrection, or supported the rioters, who were led by Trump’s Neo-Nazi loyalists. The term is “aiding and abetting.” You know many of their names because they love being in front of the television cameras offering their fascist agenda for America’s future. Ted Cruz, Josh Hawlings, Tommy Tuberville, Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Mo Brooks, and Lauren Boebert are just a few of the names of those who remain supportive of the criminals, the traitors, who attempted to overturn the results of our democratic election.

I want you to take notice that these same men and women constantly wave the American flag and wear the Christian cross, although their loyalties are not to their country, not to the American people. They are all Trump’s MAGA Republicans, and traitors to their country who lied when they took the oath of office.

For decades, every fake Republican in Washington has violated the first amendment. Clearly stated in what is the most important paragraph ever written is a guarantee that no single religion shall be supported by our government. “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”

Freedom of or freedom from religion is the right of every American. By supporting the agenda of the Christian Religious Right, while excluding all others, they constantly commit a blatant violation of my First Amendment rights, and every other American who rejects all organized religion. Because the right-wing has been given a free pass since the Reagan administration, and bowed to the demands of leaders of a single religion, they should be punished without additional delay. However, our elected officials are never fairly punished for their crimes.

I continue to ask the question: “Why do we have a Constitution?” It is ignored by one-half of congress, and recently by six biased, politically motivated members of the Supreme Court whose only purpose is to protect the Law of the Land.

