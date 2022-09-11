Aileen Cannon, Unfit for Her Judgeship, or the Last Chance to Save Trump’s Freedom?

Don't like to read?

Federal Judge Aileen Cannon temporarily halted the investigation into Trump obvious theft of classified documents from the White House, and attempts to hide them inside his Mar-a-Lago resort, and placed herself under investigation, questioning her qualifications to hold such an esteemed office. She is alone in the legal world by declaring that Trump had the “right” to have a “special master” appointed to review the stolen documents.

Her nomination came just days after Trump was soundly defeated in the 2020 election, in an effort to appoint as many federal judges as possible who would be sympathetic to Republican’s agenda prior to Trump’s eviction on January 20, 2021. The question now is “was Cannon qualified for her new position,” and to make such an important decision which could damage our nation’s security?

On her official questionnaire, required after she was nominated by Marco Rubio, (R-Fla), Judge Aileen was asked to submit 20 documents. They were to contain decisions made as a judge, or literary non-fiction publications offering considerations she employed while rendering her decisions. Three of these submissions were legitimate, But 17 were from the time she was a journalist on a Spanish language broadcast involving subjects including, “are tomatoes healthy,” and “The Benefits of Yoga.”

One issue involving Trump continues to confuse me; “why would anyone be loyal to Trump. He has never reciprocated, but more importantly, if anyone disagrees with him in the slightest, they are viciously attacked by the malignant narcissist.

If “Judge Aileen” reneges on her decision, she will be Trump’s newest target for lies and personal attacks. But I doubt that she will “do the right thing.” It is obvious that she too “drank the Kool-aid,” and is now a member of the Trump cult.

Legal experts across America are questioning Judge Aileen’s decision. Trump’s theft of national secrets does not qualify the choosing of a ‘special master.’ These are not personal documents. They belong to the people, and the national archives.

It is important to consider the difficulty of selecting a special master who would accept the task, and who is fully qualified.

[As noted by Mathew Miller, lawyer and former Director of the Office of Public Affairs at the Justice Department: “So all Judge Cannon has to do now is find a special master who: a. is an expert in one of the more contested, unexplored areas of the law; b. already has a Top Secret clearance; c. isn’t seen as tainted through service in a recent administration. Good luck.” ]

Judge Aileen’s lack of knowledge and experience has created a quagmire of legal implications. She is one of ‘Trump’s people.’ Chaos and misdirection have been staples throughout Trump’s life.

What has become of my country? I am by no means a ‘snob,’ but I once believed that our nation possessed a certain level of dignity and self-respect. Trump’s “people” are an embarrassment to our nation and those who preceded us. His supporters sunk to a new level. They are what comedians laugh about when they write their jokes for late-night television.

Trump has been given a free pass hundreds of times in his pathetic life. It’s time for him to pay.

By James Turnage, Novelist

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Matt Johnson’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License