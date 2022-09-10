Don't like to read?

Society has a way of boxing us in. We’re told what to wear, how to act, and how successful we should be. We’re told not to speak our minds and not to step out of line and that’s not good for anyone. The best thing you can do is ignore the rules society sets for you and be yourself. You’ll find that there are people out there who like you just as you are.

If you want to be famous and successful, do your own thing. Do not be afraid to be different from everyone else and don’t let other people’s opinions define who you are. Be proud of who you are and don’t try to be like everyone else.

Do Your Own Thing

Step out of society’s norm and create a vision for yourself. Start by defining your goals. what do you want to accomplish? If nothing comes to mind, think of something that would make you happy. Maybe it’s starting a business or making more friends in your local community.

Think about why this goal is important to you and write down the reasons why achieving this goal will be good for you. For example, if one of your goals is becoming an entrepreneur and making money selling products online, write down how this would benefit your life (e.g., being able to afford new clothes).

Once you have created a list of all the benefits associated with achieving each goal, rate them from 1-10 based on how much each benefit means to you (1 = not at all important and 10 = extremely important). This will help determine which goals are worth pursuing because some may not be worth pursuing if they don’t significantly impact other aspects of our lives such as social life or health.

As time goes on we can change our goals; however, only when we have achieved one should we think about changing it.

The world is changing and people are becoming more accepting of the differences in others. It’s okay to be who you are. Be brave enough to step out of society’s norm, especially if it means going against what your family or friends want for you. You will find happiness in doing what makes you happy, not what someone else tells you should make you happy.

Don’t be afraid of being different, embrace it.

Ignore the Haters

Society places a lot of pressure on us to conform to the status quo. The things we’re supposed to do, wear and own are all dictated by what society thinks is “normal.” But if we truly want freedom, we must break out of these shackles and be our own people.

If you want to break out of the norm, look at your life from a different perspective. What would happen if you didn’t follow the rules? Would your life be better or worse? Try becoming more independent and less reliant on others for decisions in your life; it will make you stronger as an individual in the long run.

The number one reason people don’t try new things is that they’re afraid of failing. Fear is understandable — no one wants to embarrass themselves in front of others, and no one wants their ideas or opinions rejected by others. But the fear of failure shouldn’t stop you from trying. It’s better to try and fail than not do anything at all.

If you want to be successful in life, then you have to push yourself out of your comfort zone and learn how to deal with rejection. You need to be able to stand up for yourself, even when other people don’t like what you’re saying or doing.

We’ve all been in situations where we want to do something but others are telling us not to. In these instances, it’s important to remember that this is your life, not theirs. Do what makes you happy and ignore the haters.

Opinion by Sheena Robertson

