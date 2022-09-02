Joe Biden Channels the Spirit of FDR

Don't like to read?

I have always had complaints about all political parties. My complaints about Republicans are too numerous to count. These pretenders in Washington today are an embarrassment to real Republicans of the past.

My complaints about Democrats over the last 40 years are twofold. First, unlike right-wing politicians, they fail to unite when needed. The perfect example exists on the left side of the aisle today in Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.

The second is that they are the party of wusses. Seldom does a Democrat stand up to the bullies on the right side of the aisle? The perfect example of this was President Barrack Obama. I admired him for many reasons, but twice he disappointed me, and I will never forget them.

Early in 2016, after the death of Justice Anthony Scalia, President Trump nominated Judge Merrick Garland to fill the empty seat on the Court. Moscow Mitch McConnell refused to hold confirmation hearings in violation of his Constitutional duties. President Obama refused to take his case to the people, which is how one of the worst justices in history obtained a seat on the Court, Neil Gorsuch.

The second time was in October of 2016. A meeting was held in the Oval Office. Present were the four leaders of both parties, the President and Vice-President, and heads of our nation’s security agencies. It was confirmed that Russia was attempting to interfere in our election. Their efforts were focused on helping Donald Trump win in 2016.

The President acquiesced to Moscow Mitch McConnell’s demands and refused to inform the American voters. We had a right to know. This country belongs to the people, not to politicians. If he had shown courage and simply done the right thing, Trump would never have been elected.

Last night, at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, President Biden displayed the cojones not seen from a Democratic President since John F. Kennedy or Franklin Delano Roosevelt, the only man I can label “the people’s President.” He told the truth, throwing down the gauntlet to Trump and his MAGA Republicans, and defended the fight for democracy in America.

In just one sentence, he challenged the former Grand Old Party and the voting public to do the right thing for themselves and their country.

“MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards,” Biden said, “backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love.”

This is true and will definitely “piss off” right-wing extremists who would end democracy and establish a fascist state.

A recent NBC poll revealed that the greatest concern for informed Americans is a serious threat to our democracy. Biden addressed this issue directly.

“Not even a majority of Republicans are MAGA Republicans,” Biden said. “Not every Republican embraces their extreme ideology. I know because I’ve been able to work with these mainstream Republicans. But there’s no question that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven, intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans. And that is a threat to this country.”

The truth is, Trump’s MAGA Republicans are supportive of a violent regime change. They are the leaders of what the FBI describes as the greatest danger to the American people in the 21st century, domestic, white terrorism.

I registered as a Democrat in 2000 for several reasons, but I am not a member of either party; I am a proud Independent and continue to believe this is what every free-thinking American should be. I would never vote for a politician. I vote for the woman or man whose ideas and principles are closest to mine.

I admit I was not a Joe Biden fan in 2020, but he has proven his right to be our nation’s leader. He has accomplished great things, and now he has done something I have been waiting many years to see. He is standing up to the pretenders on the right side of the aisle who are undeserving of their positions in Washington. If any woman or man seeks public office, the welfare of all 331 million Americans must come first. If not, crawl back into the swamp from where you came.

