It’s Time to Impeach Clarence Thomas

Don't like to read?

It is an irrefutable fact that Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, is guilty of sedition and maybe more. She was present at part of the January 6 insurrection, and today we learned that she urged Wisconsin authorities to commit fraud and give their state’s votes to Trump. Thomas had already acted similarly in Arizona.

One of the first questions everyone asks is, “how much did Clarence Thomas know about his wife’s treasonous actions?” Let me put this into perspective. The Thomas’s were married in 1987, 35 years ago. My bride and I will be married 27 years in just over one month. Although we continue to learn things about each other’s past, things each of us has forgotten until something triggers a memory, we know everything about each other today and have for many years. A marriage only endures when two become one while retaining free thought.

It’s time I join others who are calling for Justice Thomas’ impeachment. He undoubtedly knew about his wife’s actions and may have encouraged them. He must be thoroughly investigated. Supreme Court Justices have a huge responsibility to uphold the Law of the Land, and if they violate the Constitution, their punishment must be as severe as possible.

The following are copies of emails sent to Wisconsin’s Republican election officials by Ginni Thomas.

“Please stand strong in the face of media and political pressure,” those emails said, according to The Washington Post, which obtained them from the watchdog group Documented.

“Please reflect on the awesome authority granted to you by our Constitution. And then please take action to ensure that a clean slate of Electors is chosen for our state,” Thomas wrote. She was in close contact with Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, beginning on Jan. 6, 2021. The question is, “how far was she willing to go, and how much was her husband involved?”

It is no secret that Justice Thomas despised President Barack Obama and worshipped Donald Trump. The truth is Thomas should never have been confirmed in 1991. He was and remains totally unqualified to have a seat on the Court. When Thomas writes a majority or minority opinion, they are filled with errors in judgment and reveal his personal opinions, which defy the purpose of being a Supreme Court Justice.

All of this adds up for me. I trust no one in power. But what frightens me the most is that those in power protect each other. Our nation is displaying more signs that the United States is governed by a small group of extremely wealthy people, and what we, the people, need and demand is of no interest. It has long been my opinion that 545 men and women rule over us and no longer serve the American people as intended by our Founding Fathers.

It is a well-guarded secret that America is no longer a capitalistic society; it is a plutocracy. Less than 10 percent of all Americans control our legislative and judicial branches of government, and between 2017 and 2021, they controlled the executive branch.

Regardless of the outcome, Thomas is the poster boy for eliminating lifetime appointments for Supreme Court Justices. Our Founding Fathers made a huge mistake in 1789; term limits for all three branches of government should have been established from the beginning.

By James Turnage, Novelist

Sources:

The Hill: Ginni Thomas pressured Wisconsin lawmakers to overturn 2020 election results; by Caroline Vakil

CNBC News: Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice, urged lawmakers to overturn Trump election loss in Wisconsin, report says; by Dan Mangan

The Washington Post: Ginni Thomas pressed Wisconsin lawmakers to overturn Biden’s 2020 victory; by Emma Brown

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License