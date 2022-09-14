Lindsey Graham and His Fellow Fake Republicans Fail to Represent the Will of the People

Don't like to read?

On one of the darkest days in American history, June 24, 2022, the most biased Supreme Court in history overturned Roe v Wade. Nearly 50 years prior to this latest attack on women from the right, a respected Court guaranteed a woman’s right to decide the future of her own mental and physical health. The addition of three totally unqualified justices by Trump, Moscow Mitch McConnell, and the Federalist Society, took these rights away from every woman in our nation.

When it was leaked that the Court was planning to overturn Roe v. Wade, a poll was taken. The result revealed that 60 percent of all Americans believed that the previous Court’s decision should be upheld.

This has already become a political issue. I believe this was bigger than just another time our government ignored the will of the people. Polls on every major issue show that what the people want, or need is opposed 100 percent of the time by the Republican Party in name only. The American people are making a statement, and the Court can be blamed for many right-wing losses.

I have this strange belief, ‘if a politician doesn’t vote for you after she or he is elected, why should you vote for them?’

Republicans are not very smart. Although voters continue to show their extreme displeasure with the Court’s biased decision, Lindsey Graham and other Republicans are suggesting a national law banning all abortions after 15 weeks. Some red states have passed laws banning any termination of a pregnancy regardless of the situation. Let me simplify the situation.

Old, white men like Graham know nothing about being a woman or what it’s like to become pregnant. Most importantly, they know nothing about the possibility of complications for the mother and/or child over nine months. The only persons who should be involved in the decision to terminate a pregnancy are the woman and her doctor. No one else has the right to be involved unless asked.

Let’s get down to the basics. The first amendment is all-inclusive. The rights guaranteed in the most important paragraph ever written do not discriminate by age, sex, race, color, or economic capability. However, in the 21st century, after the regressive policies of the worst president in history, our nation exists in a different century when racism, bigotry, and sexism were prevalent. They were accepted as ‘normal.’

Many of the old, white men in America continue to see women as second and even third-class citizens. Unfortunately, many of them are on the right side of the aisle in the House and Senate. Under the influence of the Christian Religious Right, violating the First Amendment has become standard operating procedure. A religion based on fantasy and fairy tales has preempted the rights of America’s women to care for their own bodies.

The United States of America was founded on the principle that individual freedom is a human right unless that right infringes on the rights of others. This must be protected. However, our government continues to suppress the rights of women. Right-wing politicians believe that old, white men have the right and responsibility to control “the weaker sex.” Apparently, they are incapable of making life-changing decisions by themselves.

On November 8 my hope is that every woman eligible to vote across America will go to the polls and by their vote inform Republicans that they are powerful. No longer are they asking men to do the right thing, they are ready to win the war begun by Republicans decades in the past. Every man must show his support for the women they know and love. Under their leadership, America can finally become a great nation.

