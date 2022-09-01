Moscow Mitch and the Federalist Society Won a Battle but May Lose the War

Don't like to read?

For decades Moscow Mitch McConnell and the Federalist Society attempted to overturn the decision of the Supreme Court in 1973 protecting a woman’s choice regarding her reproductive system, Roe v Wade.

When Donald Trump won the rigged election in 2016, Moscow Mitch became our nation’s biggest hypocrite and began serving the most unqualified man in history. Prior to the election, he was the leader of the “anybody but Trump” club.

Moscow Mitch knew he could use the malignant narcissist to accomplish his personal ambitions. One of those ambitions was to place justices on the Supreme Court who would vote according to his instructions.

In February of 2016, the sudden death of Antonin Scalia required President Barack Obama to nominate a replacement as soon as possible. He nominated Judge Merrick Garland, a centrist who was respected by Senators on both sides of the aisle. However, Moscow Mitch refused to perform his responsibility to hold hearings for Judge Garland. He created an unconstitutional rule refusing to allow confirmation hearings for a Supreme Court Justice during an election year.

Eleven days after his minimal inauguration, Trump nominated Neil Gorsuch to fill the vacancy on the Court. He was not Trump’s choice; he had no idea how to select a nominee for the Court. Gorsuch was chosen by Moscow Mitch in collusion with the Federalist Society for the sole purpose of securing his vote in the future and overturning Roe v Wade. He lied during his hearings, claiming he had no opinion about the rule and would apply the Constitution to his decision.

In 2018, Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his coming retirement. Once again, Moscow Mitch and the Federalist Society chose the nominee to replace Kennedy. His name was Brett Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh was not qualified to be on the Court, and he, too, promised to overturn the law protecting women’s reproductive rights.

His hearings were similar to those of Clarence Thomas in 1991. Kavanaugh was accused of sexual assault by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, but the old, white men of the Senate confirmed his nomination, literally calling Ford a liar. We later learned that the FBI failed to vet Kavanaugh thoroughly.

In October of 2020, just a month before the election, legendary Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lost her battle for life. Moscow Mitch broke his own rule and hurriedly instructed Trump to nominate Amy Coney Barrett.

Barrett is a religious extremist belonging to a Catholic splinter group called “People of Praise.” She was confirmed just days prior to the presidential election. Barrett is adamantly opposed to abortion for any reason.

On June 24, 2022, the three justices appointed by Moscow Mitch and the Federalist Society were joined by Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Chief Justice John Roberts and voted to repeal Roe v Wade in the most politically biased decision in the Court’s history.

The backlash was immediate. A poll revealed that 60% of all Americans believed that Roe v Wade should stand. There were protests all across America, including in front of the homes of the “Six Bad Actors.”

After June 24th, Republicans began losing special elections and primaries where the ballots included candidates from both parties. Is this an indicator of what will happen in the midterms? With Trump about to be indicted for violating the Espionage Act, he will likely have a negative effect on MAGA Republicans.

President Biden’s accomplishments continue to create problems for the “party of no.” Not a single positive accomplishment for the American people has been proposed by today’s fake Republicans since 2009.

It appears that Republicans are harming their own chances for the midterms. They oppose every issue supported by the majority. If the 60 percent of Americans who believed in the merits of Roe v Wade vote for Democrats and Independents, Republicans will be crushed in November.

