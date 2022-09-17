Nevada Residents: Lombardo and Laxalt Are Second-String Trump Wannabes

Don't like to read?

What we do not need is another Trump wannabe in Washington and certainly not one as the governor of Nevada. This is what the Republican Party is offering the people of the Silver State in Adam Laxalt and Joe Lombardo.

We are fortunate to have Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto, who is up for reelection on November 8th, as our senators. They have accomplished great things for our state. Ms. Masto has been endorsed by every legitimate group in Nevada, some who are Republicans.

Governor Steve Sisolak is running for reelection. Like his predecessor, Republican Brian Sandoval, our economy has remained strong, even through the pandemic and the Las Vegas and Reno casinos were forced to close. “If something is not broken, don’t fix it.”

Television ads from both Laxalt and Lombardo are all negative, attempting to attack their opponents with blatant lies. This is the only tactic available to them, having done nothing themselves for the people of Nevada.

Laxalt was Nevada’s attorney general from 2015-2019. He did little for our state while lining his pockets with corporate money. The Sierra Club always endorses a candidate, however, this year they are taking a different tack, having joined other groups and are vehemently opposing Laxalt.

Their biggest complaints are that he is supported by billionaire Charles Koch, and he refuses to take a strong position on the issues. Koch is heavily invested in big oil, and a climate change denier who has donated one-million dollars to Laxalt’s campaign. Laxalt was once a lobbyist in Washington. As for the issues, he has aligned himself with Trump. Take care of big business and to hell with working men and women. Laxalt supports Trump’s ‘big lie’ that the 2020 election was fraudulent.

For Nevada’s women, he is a loser. He celebrated when the most biased Supreme Court in history overturned Roe v Wade on June 24, 2022. He favors a ban on all abortions, regardless of the situation.

Joe Lombardo, a former Clark County Sheriff, is running on his belief that America is too soft on crime. He reminds me of the former criminally convicted Sheriff of Arizona’s Maricopa County, Joe Arpaio. He believes in placing everyone in jail, including the “crime” of running a stop sign. He has no experience in government, but like Laxalt, he said that as governor he would sign into law a ban on all abortions, including pregnancies which were the result of rape or incest. He would also refuse the termination of a pregnancy if a woman’s life was in danger. He, too, is another fan of Trump and his fascist policies.

Both of these men are racists and bigots, which is exactly what is wrong with America in the 21st century. We can do a lot better and reelect Senator Masto and Governor Sisolak.

Remember this when you go to the polls. In 2016 and in 2020, Nevadans showed their support for those who support them. Let’s keep our state moving forward. Republicans would continue to move our state and our country back into the dark days of the mid-twentieth century.

Please make voting on November 8th your number one priority.

By James Turnage, Novelist

