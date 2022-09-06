Nine Migrants Found Dead on the U.S-Mexico Border

Don't like to read?

Nine migrants were found dead on Thursday near the Rio Grande river, drowning as they attempted to pass to the other side. This event highlights increasing problems on the U.S-Mexico border.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and local fire and police agencies are rushing to find any survivors, especially migrant children. Officials tried to help a group of asylum seekers crossing the turbulent Rio Grande river near Eagle Pass, Texas. They were able to rescue 37 people from drowning and continue to warn people against passing through this area. Many travelers still attempt the journey by the hundreds even with caution from Authorities.

Despite these adverse conditions, U.S. Border Patrol, Del Rio Sector continues to encounter large groups of more than 100 to 200 people attempting to cross the Rio Grande daily. In an effort to prevent further loss of life, we are asking everyone to please avoid crossing illegally

Many Migrants Held Up At the Border

U.S Border Patrol agents found six of the dead victims and took 53 migrants into custody, including the 37 rescued migrants. The Mexican government found the remaining three victims and arrested 39 people. Recently, the Rio Grande has grown several feet larger due to heavy rains from the streets of Piedras Negras, Mexico.

There are places when the water levels are down where you could wade across, but when the river is up it’s extremely dangerous, especially if you’re carrying kids or trying to help someone who is not a strong swimmer

Authorities expect more rain to fall this upcoming week. Located between Piedras Negras and Eagle Pass, the river is known for its strong currents and swift movements that can quickly trap anyone trying to traverse it. Eagle Pass is part of the Del Rio Border Patrol sector, a large area stretching for 245 miles (395 kilometers) along the Rio Grande. Starting in 2022, this sector has become the busiest entry point for migrants going into Texas. This migrant group was among the many who attempted the impossible on Thursday.

The Popular Crossing for Migrants

The Eagle Pass has become a favored spot for migrant entry into the U.S. The site is considered safer since cartels do not have a presence in the area. Officials say drownings have become an everyday occurrence in the area, with at least one a day according to Eagle Pass fire chief Manuel Mello. He recalls a similar situation where a large group tried to cross into the U.S two months ago. CBP and Mexican officials recovered 12 dead migrants on that day. More recently, a man lost his hold of a three-year-old and a three-month-old. The child lost his life in the river while the infant was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. So far, it has been revealed that the CBP found over 200 bodies from October 2021 to this past July.

Border Agents are Overwhelmed

In 2022, CBP agents have stopped 376,000 migrants in the area, doubling from the same period last year. Instability in countries neighboring the U.S and Mexico has fueled the rise in migrant crossings. People from Venezuela, Cuba, or Nicaragua made up four out of every 10 stops at the border. COVID has aided this rise by influencing tighter border restrictions for fear of migrants spreading the virus. Agents are seeing the same amount of migrants in July alone as they would have over two to three years. They expect to apprehend two million migrants by September 30.

