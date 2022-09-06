The Truth and Nothing but the Truth: Trump and His MAGA Party Hiding More Crimes

Don't like to read?

Their tactics work. Those who would spread lies and information fill the internet and social media with thousands of stories with just a small amount of truth which encourages the uninformed to accept what they write as the whole truth.

Sadly, the information highway has become the “misinformation highway.” Don’t get me started on the insidious world of social media.

Nothing in this world makes me angrier than when someone tells me a blatant lie, and with just a little effort I discover the truth. This is an assault on my intelligence, and I deserve better. I have always promised my readers that “the truth lives here,” and I will never break that promise. I fact-check myself and when I learn which side of a subject is truthful and which side is “blowing smoke up your behind,” I offer you the facts. Sometimes neither side is being totally truthful, and I will report that as well.

Therefore, let’s discuss Trump without any fallacious explanations for his lack of principles and his hatred for the country for which he formerly pretended to be our president.

Trump is literally soiling his “Depends.” He continues to be under investigation by New York state, and for multiple crimes against his country. More importantly, he, more than anyone else, knows that he is guilty. Every charge, every allegation, is based on fact, and he is aware that if convicted on any of them, he could be spending the few years he has left in federal prison. The leader of the Washington Mafia will follow his predecessors. Like them, he was caught “red-handed.”

The orange buffoon is calling for the DOJ to void the 2020 election. For Trump, fantasy is reality. The reality of his crimes is too devastating for him to comprehend. He knows nothing about our Constitution, with the exception of how to violate the First, Fourth, and Fourteenth Amendments. This is the primary tactic of your failed president. When the truth is about to expose him, he doubles down on his position as the leader of the racist, Neo-Nazi groups. His hatred for real Americans becomes clear, and he whines louder about how he is being persecuted for his many crimes.

The absolute truth is simple. Trump should feel grateful that he is allowed to remain in our country. His efforts to overthrow our government make him “persona non grata” in my estimation.

At recent rallies, Trump continues to beg support from his Klan, composed of white supremacists. This is all that remains of the Trump cult. For most of his followers, his crimes have become too extreme. Supporting fascism is serious, but committing treason twice is too much for many of Trump’s most loyal supporters. His lack of mental stability is on full display.

However, in Washington, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Ron Johnson, Lindsey Graham, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, Paul Gosar, Kevin McCarthy, Steve Scalise, Jim Jordan, and many others continue to bow at the feet of the obese traitor with the humongous derriere and tiny brain.

The “bottom line” is clear. Trump is not an American, he is an opportunist who can be easily used with a little flattery and promises of grandeur. His loyalties are to those who saved him from failure multiple times. He owes Russian oligarchs, and the Saudi Royal Family for his pretend life of a billionaire. Trump has often said that “he loves using other people’s money.” This is necessary, he has never made money himself without falsifying the value of his properties according to his needs. He was the world’s biggest con man.

Right now, this very minute, Trump should be treated like any other citizen; he should be wearing an orange jumpsuit in a federal prison, awaiting trial.

By James Turnage, Novelist

Edited by Shena Robertson

