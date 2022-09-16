R. Kelly Convicted on Over Several Counts, Acquitted of Trial Fixing

Don't like to read?

Robert Sylvester Kelly, better known as the R&B singer, R.Kelly was convicted on numerous child pornography charges at a Chicago federal trial and acquitted on others. He was convicted in his hometown, Chicago.

The 55-year-old singer was found to be guilty on three charges of child pornography but he was acquitted of a conspiracy to hold up a justice charge accusing him of trying to fix his state child pornography trial in 2008.

The conclusion came after a judge located in New York sentenced Kelly to about 30 years in prison in June for sex trafficking and racketeering. Based on that sentence, he will not have to possibly be eligible for release until he is around 80 years old.

The Chicago trial, in many sorts of ways, was basically a repeat of Kelly’s 2008 child pornography trial.

The legal problems that Kelly is encountering are certainly not yet over. Two more trials are currently pending one of which in Minnesota, and the other in a state court in Chicago

Even after Kelly had abuse allegations in the 1990s Kelly was able to manage to sell millions of albums. Widespread enrage happened after the popular movement #MeToo gained traction, Also due to the 2019 lifetime documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly” was released

Jurors began deliberating on Tuesday Judge Harry Leinenweber instructed them to include explicit descriptions of what counts as sexual abuse. On early Wednesday, jurors wrote down a few questions directed to the judge, one of them alluding that the panelists may be struggling with some of the case’s legal problems.

One of the jurors asked if they had to find Kelly both attracted and pressured minors, or that he either attracted or pressured minors. Over objections from Kelly’s lawyer, the judge said that they only have to find one.

In arguments closing out Tuesday, Kelly’s attorney Jennifer Bonjean compared the government’s testimony and evidence to a cockroach and its case to a bowl of soup. If a cockroach gets into soup, she said, “you do not just take out the cockroach and eat the rest of the soup. You throw away the whole soup,” said told jurors “There are just way too many cockroaches,” she said.

In her defense on Tuesday, prosecutor Jeannice Appenteng told the jurors to take into account the girls and women who’ve accused Kelly of abuse.

“When you’re in the quiet of the jury room, take into consideration the evidence in light of who’s at the center of this case. Kelly’s victims named Jane, Nia, Pauline, Tracy, and Brittany,” Appenteng said, talking about the five Kelly accusers named in charging documents by false names or their first names.

As Kelly’s fame exploded in the 1990s, Appenteng said, his inner circle increasingly focused on doing what the performer wanted.

“And ladies and gentlemen, what R. Kelly wanted was to have intercourse with underage girls,” she said.

Bonjean described Kelly as a genius that has a few mistakes and has been functionally illiterate since his childhood and was ill-equipped to navigate his celebrity and increasing wealth. She said that he was abused as a child also affected him deeply.

