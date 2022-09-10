Rick and Morty’s Season 6 Episode 1 Review

Don't like to read?

Season 6 episode 1 of “Rick and Morty” premiered on September 4. The episode picks up right where the audience left with a comedic Avengers endgame reference. The episode did a lot of great character work, it expanded the world-building, and was overall a great kick-off to Season 6 of “Rick and Morty.”

“Rick and Morty” is a show about many things, but is primarily a show about family. This episode lets you know that in many interesting ways. It keeps its characters accountable for their actions, it compares and contrasts familial bonds with previous versions of itself and so much more. Through the lens and genre of Sci-fi, “Rick and Morty” can tell a compelling family drama about the Smith family and their eccentric grandpa.

Many things happened in the new “Rick and Morty” episode. Rick accidentally sends everyone back to their home universe and the consequences of which are the emotional core of the episode. Rick, Jerry, and Morty all go back to their home universe which is dangerous for some, depressing for others, and mildly annoying for one. The reason why this is even possible is that in the universe of “Rick and Morty,” interdimensional travel is possible. The consequences of this technology changed Rick Sanchez’s understanding of the world. So, because of this technology, he believes that nothing he does matters and that everything is happening in an infinite amount of ways in infinite universes. He has a bad case of cosmic nihilism. In a lot of ways, “Rick and Morty” is about the importance of family and maintaining long-term healthy relationships in spite of the bad stuff in the world.

Rick Sanchez

Rick goes back to the universe in which his wife Diane, Beth’s mother, and Morty’s grandmother, died. Morty goes back to the universe he and Rick destroyed and turned everyone into monsters. Jerry was returned to his original universe revealing that he was accidentally switched several seasons ago with another Jerry In “Rick and Morty” season 2 episode 2 called “Mortynight Run.” The way that these scenarios are explored is genius by the “Rick and Morty” writers.

Rick’s self-hatred is put on a subtle full display as he torments himself with the death of his wife. When he was last there, he made it so that the voice of his wife always sounded like she was just a room away and gave her disheartening dialogue to torment himself. He didn’t allow himself to grieve his wife’s death; he spent years and years searching for the Rick that killed her. Now that Rick is back all he is reminded is of all the grief and suffering he brought upon himself and others. With Rick’s inner turmoil on full display, the “Rick and Morty” writers project a path to the growth of Rick Sanchez as a character. In the previous seasons, he learned to get over himself and learn to love his family. His relationship with Morty transformed from one of dominance and submission to one of equivalent exchange.

Morty Smith

The writers must be hinting at the new paths of growth of recovery and acceptance with those very same themes within the episode. May Rick Sanchez find peace with his past. Morty Smith is also exploring his past in this episode. In the sixth episode of the series called “Rick Potion #9”, Rick and Morty turn everyone on earth into monsters and have to leave the whole universe and go into a parallel one to go to a new earth. The only reason they needed to do that is that Morty asked for a love potion so that Jessica would like him. However, it was flu season and the love potion spread. Then Rick made a potion that accidentally turned them into monsters. Morty then revisited this same world in a “Rick and Morty” episode called “The Rickshank Rickdemption”.

Furthermore, Morty found his family in survival mode with jacked bodies and savage behavior. He ultimately abandoned them by the end of the episode and in the most recent episode he answers for his actions. Morty is confronted by his wilderness-adjusted father and has to take accountability for his actions. Morty apologizes sincerely to his father and they talk more. However, Jerry steals Morty’s backpack and runs off with it.

Jerry Smith and The Future of “Rick and Morty”

Finally, the series regular Jerry is returned to his universe and at the end of the episode, it is revealed how he is doing. People berated him and insulted him for the entire day. When he leaves he asserts himself and tries to have confidence in himself. He proves that he doesn’t care about their opinion and goes back with his original family. This is a major difference compared to earlier seasons. The Jerry Smith in “Rick and Morty” Season 6 is a one that is confident, is a more respected member of his family, and holds higher self-esteem. The full 180 in Jerry’s character has been quite a ride for fans of the show.

The grand narrative of “Rick and Morty” has taken the next step in the narrative. Fans of “Rick and Morty” are clamoring for more every week. The writers of “Rick and Morty” know what they are doing with the story and characters and continue to flex their storytelling skills for the whole world to see. “Rick and Morty” were greenlit for many more seasons after season 6 and the creators of “Rick and Morty” plan to do many things with that time. Hopefully, the rest of season 6 is as good as the first episode.

