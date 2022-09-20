Roger Federer Will Decide at the Last Minute

Don't like to read?

Pete Sampras was asked a straightforward question in his news conference shortly after he left the 2000 Wimbledon final as a 13-time grand slam champion: “Can you imagine if somebody beating the record?” As Sampras amassed a position in the game that seemed impregnable at the time, many people asked the same question. It now seems absurd. He was overthrown by that individual on Centre Court exactly a year later.

The idea of a youthful upstart grabbing the reins from an established veteran is frequently more myth than fact in sports, but in Roger Federer’s case, it was a pivotal point in the development of tennis. In the Wimbledon fourth round in 2001, he defeated his idol, Pete Sampras, at the age of 19, signaling his ascension to the top of the sport.

Federer won his first championship at Wimbledon two years later, ushering in a new era for men’s tennis. It’s still unheard of how he mercilessly tore through the field while playing the game at a higher level than anyone before. He had no opponent, despite the best efforts of the unfortunate Andy Roddick, Lleyton Hewitt, and many others. In some ways, it is even more astounding because, unlike most of the greats, at one point, he had no real competition. Simply put, he was that good. He won 11 Grand Slams between 2004 and 2007 alone, racking up wins and titles at a startling rate.

Although many people find Federer’s game’s pure aesthetics to be more significant than the simple statistics, it can occasionally overshadow his other traits. He made playing tennis appear simple, but it was not. He had the on-court acumen and discipline to use those skills effectively. He combined his skills with enough tenacity to endure the several occasions when he performed poorly. The effort it needed to retain his excellence for such a long time became a crucial element of his tale as he astonishingly extended his career.

Longer than his reign as king was the time he spent fending off his younger challengers. Even though Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic’s dominance gradually increased, Federer remained a constant until the very end. Before he turned 30, there were doubts about Federer’s future, but over the following ten years, together with the Williams sisters, their longevity changed how people perceive the scope and trajectory of a tennis player’s career.

Federer was, of course, a human. On the court, he occasionally became irritable, frequently when Juan Martin del Potro was on the opposing side. He was not immune to insults, especially following some tense skirmishes with Djokovic. But his professionalism, sportsmanship, and ability to maintain composure under pressure also contributed to the success of his career.

Written by Daniel Murillo

Sources:

Espn: Roger Federer to make a last-minute decision on Laver Cup participation

Cnn: Roger Federer, a genius who made tennis look effortless

Top and Featured Image Courtesy Of Boss tweed Flickr page- Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy Of Boss Tweed Flickr Page-Creative Commons License