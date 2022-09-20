How Two Old Men, Moscow Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump, Ended the GOP

Don't like to read?

They’re not friends, they never were. But two old, white men used each other for four years to accomplish their personal ambitions. Moscow Mitch McConnell, 80, and Donald Trump, 76, sold their already blackened souls and joined forces to destroy democracy in America and end the Grand Old Party once and for all.

Prior to the 2016 election Moscow Mitch denounced Trump, rightfully claiming that he was unqualified to be the President of the United States. The old man of the senate underestimated Trump, claiming that he would not harm “his” party. When asked if other Republicans fear that the failed businessman would seriously damage the Republican Party, this was his response.

“He’s not going to change the platform of the Republican Party, the views of the Republican Party,” McConnell told CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”

“I think we’re much more likely to change him because if he is president, he’s going to have to deal with sort of the right-of-center world, which is where most of us are.” Wrong!

If we look back to 2017. Moscow Mitch was lying about his party having more ‘moderates’ than extremists. The invasion of the TEA Party in 2010 moved the right-wing so far to the right our government became dysfunctional. Add to this Moscow Mitch’s own creation of the “party of no,” and the Republican Party was already beginning to implode.

If we look at what happened honestly, Trump did not change the Republican Party, Moscow Mitch can be blamed for its demise. From day one he bowed to Trump’s every demand, and all right-wing politicians followed his lead. By the end of 2017, more than half of all “Republicans” in Washington deserted their former party and gave their loyalty to America’s biggest traitor. The once respected Party of Lincoln was in pieces too small to be rebuilt.

That’s the way it will remain. There is no ‘fix’ for the right-wing, and to a certain extent that saddens me. As an Independent, I can no longer vote for anyone claiming to be a Republican. They do not vote for me in Washington, therefore, I cannot vote for them. Anyone who remains loyal to Trump is ‘dead to me.’

For his entire career Moscow Mitch sought to overturn Roe v Wade. He and the Federalist Society selected all three of Trump’s nominees. Their illegitimate president had no idea about what he was doing. They are responsible for three of the worst and most biased justices in history, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett. Each of them was chosen for a single reason, they promised to overturn a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body’s reproductive system.

Moscow Mitch’s other goal was to regain control of both houses of congress in the midterm elections on November 8, 2022. It appears that the biased decision to remove Roe v Wade will cost his party seats in the Senate, and possibly in the House. Moscow Mitch stepped on his own two feet. Old Mitch is blaming Trump for supporting woefully unqualified candidates. However, he shares equal blame for his refusal to do the right thing and convict Trump in the Senate after he was impeached twice in the House. Trump’s continual influence over this fake Republican Party can be blamed directly on Moscow Mitch.

It was undoubtedly a joint effort between Trump and Old Mitch to destroy what was left of the Republican Party. These two old men continue to fail their party and the people of America.

By James Turnage, Novelist

