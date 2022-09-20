Don't like to read?

Over the course of the summer, there have been multiple changes to different NBA teams. Some have continued to build around their stars while others have hit rebuild mode. The Philadelphia 76ers have made some interesting free agent signings this offseason and it didn’t just focus on James Harden.

In a way, it made sense because the 76ers had just traded for Harden and parted ways with some great key pieces and All-Star Ben Simmons. Joel Embiid the star big man in the paint wants to win and hopes to do that with Harden by his side.

It’s something interesting that the fans have seemed to notice about the current structure of the 76ers organization. The 76ers turn into the Rockets because their new members have previously played for the Houston Rockets.

It has moved on from big names in the past couple of years just like Simmons. They lost JJ Redick, Seth Curry, Ben Simmons, Jimmy Butler, and quite a few other names just to name a few. The 76ers turn into the Rockets now since the offseason has occurred.

Philly We Have A Problem

The team that played in this past 21-22 NBA season might be aiming for turning back the clock on their new members. In a way, Harden seems to be on the front end of recruiting these players.

They have signed Daniel House, Montrezl Harrell, Danuel House, and PJ Tucker. This followed after they traded to get DeAnthony Melton earlier this offseason. These are some moves they have made during the offseason just to name a few.

Written by Semetrius Holmes

Sources:

CBS Sports: Philadelphia 76ers Roster

Twitter: Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania

Images Courtesy of All Pro Reels Flickr Page Creative Commons License