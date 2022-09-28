Something Is Wrong With Me, I Agree With Moscow Mitch McConnell

Don't like to read?

I never agree with Moscow Mitch McConnell. We have very different views of our country, and I am an American who loves his country more than a political party. However, his concerns about the quality of Republican candidates are understandable. I cannot find one for whom I would vote.

Plutocrats own the party calling themselves Republicans. They don’t care about the quality of the men and women serving in Washington, their only concern is how they will vote on the issues which make them wealthier.

Fact: the two wealthiest families in America together have more money than the bottom half of our entire nation. Fact: our country has moved beyond its capitalistic society and is now a plutocracy. Fact: at least one-half of our government in Washington is controlled by plutocrats. This explains the existence of our nation’s severe income inequality.

For more than 40 years America stopped being a country and became a business. Money and power go hand and hand, and it is money that is priority number one in every situation in the 21st century. Put together the fact that America is now a plutocracy and the fact that there are virtually no qualified candidates running under the Republican banner, and everyone should be very concerned about the next two elections.

For me, I need to look no further than my own state of Nevada. The two men supported by Trump, and running for Governor and the Senate are devoted to Trump’s big lie about the 2020 election. Neither of them has experience which makes them qualified for the offices they seek. Both are opposed to women’s rights and have displayed their support for racism in the past. Most importantly, they have never accomplished anything for the people of the state of Nevada.

Joe Lombardo was the Sheriff of Clark County and now wants to be our governor. He had many complaints while in office. Our current Governor, Steve Sisolak saved our state’s economy although the casinos were forced to shut down for months during the pandemic.

Adam Laxalt served a term as our Attorney General, and the only thing he did was line his own pockets with more money. His opponent, Catherine Cortez Masto, has been endorsed by nearly every agency in the state for her accomplishments as our senator.

But they are not alone. Look at the fools endorsed by Trump in Pennsylvania and Georgia.

A failed, fired television personality is running for the Senate in Pennsylvania. “Dr. Oz” has been caught in lie after lie and yet the race remains close.

In Georgia, Herschel Walker is a former NFL player, and that is his only qualification for seeking the position of United States Senator. Like “Oz,” his numerous lies have been exposed. He continues to embarrass himself.

Let’s put it simply: if Trump supports someone, they are woefully unqualified for anything, just like himself. If we look at the Republican “clown car” in 2016, only one man was qualified out of 17 to run for the presidency. He lost early during the primary season. He was the Governor of Ohio, John Kasich. Nothing has changed in 2022.

Moscow Mitch has reasons to be concerned. Republicans have not offered a decent, qualified candidate for any office in Washington for decades.

By James Turnage, Novelist

