The Real Secrets Behind the YouTube Algorithm Payment Program

YouTube is more than a place to watch funny videos. It’s also a massive platform for content creators and businesses on the internet. It’s changed the way we consume entertainment and news, but it’s also given birth to some of the biggest stars in Hollywood with its unique algorithm that decides which videos are seen by viewers. In this post, I will explain how YouTube algorithms work and how they impact your video views and how to make money on YouTube! In order to understand the real secret behind YouTube’s algorithm program we must begin with the rules that regulate the platform.

Inside YouTube’s Chaotic Rise to World Domination and the Algorithms Behind it All

The company’s rapid growth has led to numerous controversies about the platform’s content and how it should be regulated.

They claim that the number of views a video receives is a key factor in determining its ranking within search results, but this is not entirely true. In addition, they also say that it’s important for video length and engagement rate as well as comments and likes on videos. These factors contribute to how much revenue can be earned on the YouTube platform.

How the Algorithm Works and How to Optimize it to Make Money on YouTube

You probably know that there’s a YouTube algorithm, but you might not realize how much it affects your channel. It’s true—the algorithm is an extremely important part of the platform and can have an impact on your views, subscribers, and revenue.

Let’s focus this report on what the algorithm is and how it works.

The YouTube Algorithm Explained

A recent report about How to Optimize your SEO for YouTube Videos mentioned two main factors that affect whether or not someone will see your video on their home page: watch time (how long people watched for) and likes/dislikes/comments ratio (whether enough people liked or disliked it). For example: if someone watches for over two minutes but dislikes the video with comments like “this sucks”, “this is boring”, etc., then chances are they won’t be recommended to anyone else who watches from then on because their engagement was low overall! That being said… The algorithm works on a system called “Deep Learning” which means that when YouTube sees what you like watching, they know what other videos you might like too! This is how they know to show you things you’ve never seen before, even if you’ve been watching for years.

The algorithm keeps tracks of your viewing history and uses it to determine what types of videos should be suggested to you next. For example: if one of your favorite kinds of music is bluegrass and old-timey folk music, then the algorithm will try to find more music that fits those categories for your future viewing pleasure.

YouTubers Getting Locked Out of Monetization and How to Get Reinstated

You can create content that people love, and then sell ads on the videos in order to make money. However, there are some times when you might be flagged for violating YouTube guidelines and getting your channel locked out of monetization entirely. In this case, it’s best not to panic! Here are some tips that can help get your channel reinstated:

Make sure all of the tags are accurate and appropriate (e.g., no words like “naughty” or references to drugs)

If there is anything inappropriate on your video(s), take them down immediately or mark them as private

Try contacting someone from YouTube who will help with the appeal process (if applicable)

And remember, your video can be removed from YouTube if it contains:

Nudity or sexually explicit content Violence or graphic content Hate speech or harassment



It’s important to understand that YouTube is a community of creators, therefore, as part of a commitment to fairness, their Community Guidelines are enforced.

These guidelines cover all kinds of content. As stated above, it includes spammy or abusive behavior like posting spam comments or impersonating someone else in a video comment thread; as well as sexually explicit content containing nudity or sexual acts; violence (including gratuitous graphic violence); promotion of self-harm; dangerous products or substances; illegal activities; hate speech (including harassment); graphic content featuring animal abuse or cruelty toward animals meant to shock and disgust viewers (and not educate them).

It’s also important to remember that if your video doesn’t violate the Community Guidelines but still causes viewers harm—for example if it contains disturbing imagery—it may still be removed from YouTube for violating their policies against obscene content. Videos that break the rules will be removed from YouTube and your account may get a strike (or two). You can learn more about these strikes here.

If you have any questions or concerns about your video’s status, you can always reach out to the YouTube support team.

Written by DiMarkco Chandler, Marcellis Nelson, Marchelo Nelson, Ahmad Austin, Asia Walker, Asia Smith, Eli Mayo, Clarence Dedeaux, Alexis Medina, Gerren Lanier.

