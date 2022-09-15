Why the Mainstream Media Refuses to Reveal Right-Wing Hypocrisy

Don't like to read?

Every weekend Trump pretended to be your president, and on several other special occasions, he flew to South Florida to party at his Mar-a-Lago resort. On other days, he flew to his golf resorts to chase a little ball around a grassy field, while our country was falling apart. Several times each month, he flew to states which supported his illegitimate presidency to hold hate rallies. These were necessary to soothe the malignant narcissist’s fragile ego. On each of these occasions, he used Air Force One as his private airplane, at a taxpayer cost of more than $200,000 per hour. He was the most expensive illegitimate president in history.

On Tuesday, President Biden flew to Delaware to vote in the state’s primary elections, and the hypocrites on the right wing are going insane. It was okay when a career criminal spent taxpayer money for his personal pleasure, but when a real president uses Air Force One for an act of patriotism, it is a sin. F**king amazing.

The truth is that Trump used his illegitimate presidency for personal reasons. He lived the life of a real billionaire, and you and I paid for it. Seldom was Air Force One used for purposes related to his job. In fact, he rarely performed any of the duties required of a real president.

When a real president, Barrack Obama, used Air Force One for campaign events in 2012, Trump constantly bitched about them. However, in 2019 and 2020, Trump did exactly the same thing.

Let’s get down to the real reasons why the right-wing is upset. Joe Biden is a working president who has accomplished great things during his first 20 months. Trump accomplished nothing in four years with two exceptions; dividing our nation’s people, and giving tax cuts to the super-rich and our largest corporations. I admit that the President has exceeded my own expectations. I underestimated the fact that his 36 years in the Senate and eight years as our vice-president offered experience no other president in history can claim for his or herself. Trump knew nothing about governing during his presidency and knows even less today. He spent all four years defending himself with lies and conspiracy theories. When he wasn’t violating the Constitution, he was living the life of a billionaire at Mar-a-Lago, golfing, holding hate rallies, and watching cable television. “Work” was never on his “to-do list.”

So, I ask myself, “Why doesn’t the media tell the truth about Trump and offer President Biden the praise he deserves?” The truth is very simple.

In 1995 billionaire Rupert Murdoch and right-wing political strategist, Roger Ailes created a fake news network. Fox News immediately informed real Americans that they were a right-wing propaganda machine. It was also obvious that the truth was of no importance. Sensationalism created a large viewing audience, and the larger the audience the larger the advertising revenue. Fox rapidly became the number one “news” network in America.

ABC, NBC, and CBS were all failing. Like the CEOs of any corporation would do, they decided to follow Fox. They offered opinions instead of facts, introduced “half-truths” which are more dangerous than blatant lies, and covered stories incessantly if they resulted in higher ratings.

When Trump announced his candidacy in June of 2015, all the networks began covering his hate-filled, racist rallies more than all other candidates combined. By late 2016, they had given the least qualified candidate in history five times more coverage overall and were complicit in his illegitimate victory in the Electoral College. The “fourth estate” is extinct, and its First Amendment protection should be repealed. They have failed in their basic responsibility to the American people.

The truth is rare in America and doing the right thing is rarer. It sometimes feels like our entire country has lost its dignity and integrity. Lies are accepted easily while facts are denied. Criminals are in control of one entire political party. And many of those criminals control our largest corporations, law enforcement, judicial system, and all three branches of our government.

By James Turnage, Novelist

Edited by Sheena Robertson

