Trumale Coleman the Golden Glove Champion Reflects on His Community

In the North Lawndale community there now resides a new golden glove champion for the welterweight division. A champion not just in the streets but in the field of boxing too. The passion and consideration that makes a champion is a skill, not a trait. Trumale “Old man” Coleman is a young man who has always had a heart full of steam and now he has an important accomplishment for himself.

The pain, the soreness, and the mental preparation enhanced my focus. I knew I could win in my heart, I just had to prove it to myself, not to anyone else but me.

Coleman is now the reigning, defending, Golden Glove Welterweight Championship. This is not the first time that Coleman has won a championship. He is the golden glove champion with the hard work and dedication that he learned from the neighborhood. This was merely another goal accomplished off his list but how did he get here?

Coleman is from the North Lawndale community and has lived here his entire life. He grew up being a fighter but not like the one he is today as the reigning champion. “The mindset that the community shows is different from what I wanted for myself. I was a kid that loved to fight and I needed something to keep me out of trouble. Everyone on my street knew me and how I was growing up. Somebody who seen me fighting brought me to my home; Boxing Out Negativity,” said Coleman.

Joining the Boxing Out Negativity Family

Boxing Out Negativity (B.O.N) is a North Lawndale organization that has built boxers out of youth from the community to form discipline while bringing them together through the teachings of Boxing. The organization led by coach Derrick Brown really implements and puts everyone’s best interest at heart. B.O.N recognizes everyone not just as an organizational member but really they represent a family.

Coleman and other youth in the community, once questioned their abilities early on, as they wondered why boxing. Boxing created a certain level of structure in the athletes’ life. The sport itself has really grown since the early BCE days in the Romanian times with the Olympics. There are a lot of good boxers that Coleman studies and tries to craft something of his own.

Old Man Coleman Goes for Gold

Coleman stated during an interview with the “SportsCave” that he knows who the Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T) in the boxing world is. “Muhammad Ali hands down. The way he moved in the ring for a guy his size was amazing to see. I really look up to him as a boxer, and as a man of my community. The boxing platform elevated him to new heights and he used it to not just better his community but the world. Everything he did in and out of the ring left an impact and I want the same thing. I want to be able to change the world in my own way.”

Coleman knew he wanted to be a champion and learning the ropes of some of the all-time greats really helped him realize his true potential. The golden glove welterweight division is where the “Old man” knew his opportunity had presented itself. Coleman reached one of the biggest bouts in his young boxing career at this point. The long nights of training, the days where he didn’t eat, and the times he missed out on the fun because the dedication to the sport meant something even more.

Coleman Versus Ryan Garcia

Coleman, a young man from the North Lawndale community, went from reckless, unhinged fighter to a certified Golden Glove Welterweight Division Champion. He is proof that dreams can work on the account of how far someone is willing to go to accomplish their goal.

Coleman was asked what his thoughts were on the rumored boxing match between two of the biggest boxers of this generation right now Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Ryan Garcia. These two boxers have established their craft with an undefeated record.

My choice to win that fight is Tank. Garcia is a tough boxer and all but with all due respect, I believe I could beat him. This bout will change the boxing scene forever. Garcia let’s make it happen.

Maybe one day the Golden Glove Welterweight Champion will get a dream match with Garcia, we will just have to wait and see.

Written by Semetrius Holmes

Sources:

Interview: Trumale ” Old Man” Coleman on August 29, 2022

Sportscave: SportsCave Guest Brings Gold

Top, Second Inset, and Featured Image Courtesy of Boxing Out Negativity – Used With Permission

First Inset Image Courtesy of Trumale Coleman – Used With Permission