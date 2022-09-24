How the US Devolved Into the Most Corrupt Nation in the World

Don't like to read?

Fact: The system of government created by our founding fathers in 1789 no longer exists. Their creation is known as a “democratic republic.” To simplify and understand their intentions, look at the definition of each term and then place them together.

Republic: “A state in which supreme power is held by the people and their elected representatives, and which has an elected or nominated president rather than a monarch.” Democracy: “A system of government by the whole population or all the eligible members of a state, typically through elected representatives.”

You might have noticed that the commonality shared by these terms include the importance of all of the state’s people. We, the people, rule this country. Those we elect in Washington have one responsibility, to serve the needs and wishes of the electorate. Their personal ambitions and opinions are of no importance. They are not elected to rule over us, but to serve. That was the intention.

Not a single member of the 545 men and women serving in Washington are exempt from this fact: not the President, 435 members of the House, 100 members of the Senate, or the nine justices serving on the Supreme Court. As you are probably aware, our current government is more than broken, it is dysfunctional and beyond repair.

Recent history has revealed additional mistakes made by our Founding Fathers during the Constitutional Convention, which began in 1787, and was ratified in 1789.

It was originally convened to strengthen the weak ‘Articles of Confederation,’ and evolved into the creation of our nation’s “rule of law,” the Constitution of the United States of America.”

Throughout my lifetime, it has become increasingly clear that the Constitution was far from perfect. However, today we know that their biggest mistakes were made in the creation of our three-branch system of government.

Although our “check and balance” system was intended to give each branch of government “separate but equal powers,” by not placing certain restrictions on each branch, they encouraged corrupt and ambitious men to manipulate the system. In the 21st century, just 233 years after the ratification of the Constitution, the government of the United States of America is the most corrupt in the world.

The current situation goes back to the beginning. Mistake number one was believing that the men who followed our Founding Fathers would share their love of country and devotion to the people. They ignored the fact that humans are flawed, and the welfare of the many is all too often ignored by the personal ambitions of a few. Power is an aphrodisiac, and over time it corrupts anyone who has power over others.

When our Founding Fathers failed to consider one of their most hated aspects of autocrats, power without limits, they set into motion the travesty which exists in our country right now.

Term limits should have been established immediately for all three branches. It is ludicrous that we have 80-year-old white men remaining in congress who have been reelected five, six, and even seven times. This is not a simple mistake, it is a travesty. They forgot their purpose decades ago, and continue to bring shame to their office and our nation.

On June 24, 2022, their biggest mistake was revealed.

The justices on the Supreme Court were given a single purpose. They were to determine the relationship of laws, rules, and policies to the Constitution. To ensure their objectivity, they were given lifetime appointments. The Court was intended to be apolitical. That idea was their biggest failure. Six members of today’s Supreme Court are not only tools of the Republican Party, they are prejudiced, bigoted, and some are racist.

When I learned that the Court was corrupted beyond repair, and knowing that there is no way to remove them from their positions of power, I realized that only by a massive reform of our entire system can the American government be saved. That will never happen.

America is far from perfect, and it may never be. I find it interesting that the similarities between organized religions and government are many. Both were created by men, and human beings have more flaws than any other mammal. Positive and negative emotions override our intelligence far too often. Therefore, when men become leaders, placed in positions of power, they are easily corrupted by their own ambitions and desires.

Finally, consider these facts. The average age of all Americans is 38.2 years of age. In every way, the United States is the youngest major nation in the world. However, we are led by a president who is currently 79, and the man expected to challenge him in 2024 will be 78. The average age of the 435 members of the House of Representatives is 58.4 years of age. In the Senate, it is even greater, at 64.3. One more: Women continue to dominate our population at 51-49 percent, although only 27 percent of congress is composed by women. If our government is to become representative of our nation, these numbers must change. Old, white men have had an opportunity for 233 years, and they have failed, and failed miserably overall.

However, America has a history of resisting change, making us the least advanced nation on the world. Nothing of great importance will change, and the fate of 331 million people is in the hands of egomaniacs and self-serving men and women who will always place themselves ahead of their country.

By James Turnage, Novelist

