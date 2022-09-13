Tucker Carlson Is an Idiot, but I’m Being Redundant

Don't like to read?

I don’t watch Fox because I have average intelligence. Since it began in 1995, its fake journalists have made fools of themselves as paid liars who support America’s biggest traitors calling themselves “Republicans.”

The first morons to make fools of themselves were Bill O’Reilly, Megyn Kelly, and Sean Hannity. Others have come and gone because their lies were too unbelievable. Today, one idiot stands above all others as he reveals levels of racism and hatred equaled only by his master, Donald Trump.

I’m no longer angry at Tucker Carlson for intentionally dividing our nation, I am laughing at the biggest disgrace to humanity in my lifetime.

During the longest four years in American history, Sean Hannity kissed Trump’s humongous derriere longer and harder than anyone. After Trump was evicted from the White House, Tucker Carlson began to ‘try harder.’ His praise for Vladimir Putin and lack of support for the people of Ukraine singled Carlson out as a fake journalist in need of attention. However, his latest effort to defend the worst man in the world did raise my blood pressure a little.

On Monday Carlson labeled the failed coup attempt on January 6, 2021, an “election justice protest.” “This is a full-blown political purge,” Carlson complained after detailing the Department of Justice’s efforts to prosecute those involved with Jan. 6.

“This is not a talking point. It is not in any sense a conspiracy theory. It’s completely real, and it began shortly after Jan. 6 when Republicans, as usual, just as they were after the death of George Floyd, were so blown back, so intimidated by the aggression and the rhetoric by the other side that they let it happen.”

Liars share one commonality, when defending the guilty, blame someone else. In this case, Carlson is blaming the DOJ and the FBI for doing their job and prosecuting those guilty of conducting a violent insurrection with the goal of overturning our democratic election.

If Carlson worked for a legitimate news network, he would have been fired years ago. His vile speech resulted in the loss of sponsors and made him one of the prime targets of the liberal press. Therefore Carlson decided to double down on his hate speech.

Much of this attack was in response to the firing of a county commissioner in New Mexico. Cory Griffin is the co-founder of another fascist organization calling themselves “cowboys for Trump.” When it was discovered that Griffin was one of the traitors who attempted to overthrow our government on January 6, he was fired, as he should have been. Anyone, even your president, should be fired from their job if they break the law.

Carlson has been accused of having the most racist show on cable television. They’re not wrong. He is a white supremacist who has reached the level of Nazis in 1930s Germany.

Trump, Carlson, and every right-wing politician in Washington continue to spread hatred and incite violence. This is what is wrong with America in the 21st century.

To Carlson and those who agree with him, I say if you hate our country’s diversity, you hate the foundation of America. You are free to leave, and I would be willing to help you pack.

By James Turnage, Novelist

Edited by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

NPR: Has Tucker Carlson created the most racist show in the history of cable news?

The Daily Beast: Tucker Carlson Tries Out a New Name for the Capitol Riot

