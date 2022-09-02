Don't like to read?

There is nothing wrong with processed foods every once in a while but ultra-processed foods may be a health hazard. Particularly men who eat these foods on a constant basis are more at risk of having health issues including colorectal cancer and heart disease in both men and women. This is all according to large-scale studies in both America and Italy which were published Wednesday in the British Medical Journal BMJ.

Foods that are considered ultra-processed are packaged soups, sauces, frozen pizza, and well-enjoyed foods like french fries, soda, and sausages. There have been hundreds of studies that link ultra-processed foods to health conditions such as obesity cancer, cardiovascular disease, and most importantly death. Marion Nestle, a food expert at New York University claims that these are very serious and should be recognized.

“These two studies continue the consistency: Ultra-processed foods are unambiguously associated with an increased risk for chronic disease,” Nestle says.

Links to cancer have been points of interest when taking a dive deep into the effects of Ultra-processed foods. A study based in the United States took a look at the diets of over 200,000 men and women for a 28-year period. They discovered a link between ultra-processed foods and colorectal cancer which is the third most diagnosed type of cancer in the U.S. for men. According to the World Health Organization, American Cancer Society, and the American Institute for Cancer Research ultra-processed meats like bacon and beef jerky also have an association with bowel cancer in men and women.

Meat is not the only source of ultra-processed foods you should avoid. All ultra-processed foods can play a role in your health.

Studies have shown that men who have had the highest consumption of highly processed foods compared to those who did not have a 29% higher risk of developing colorectal cancer. This study was conducted by co-senior author Fang Fang Zhang, a cancer epidemiologist. Even when considering body mass and dietary quality this study remained accurate.

The main question asked was “Why are women not experiencing the same outcomes?”

There is yet to be a full answer on the subject but many experts including Zhang believe that it is mostly a hormone and gender difference.

Dr. Robin Mendelsohn, a gastroenterologist brought in the argument through this study that women may have chosen healthier ultra-processed foods rather than what most men may have eaten.

The study was proven to show that ultra-processed dairy products like yogurt can be beneficial to women and can result in a lower risk of colorectal cancer. Zhang said that there are some good ultra-processed foods that are healthier than most like foods that contain; more whole-grain and no added sugars.

Zhang also goes on to say that women who consume fast ready-to-eat meals can have a higher risk for colorectal cancer. On the contrary, men who consumed more meat that was higher processed have an elevated risk for bowel cancer. This also refers to sugary drinks and seafood-based ready-to-eat meals.

A second study was conducted that followed 22,000 people for several years in the Molise region of Italy. This study was for the same reasons. Researchers found that certain foods can lower a person’s mortality rate. This brought great concern because most people’s diets consist of ultra-processed foods.

Ultra-processed foods are not all bad. They should just be moderately put in a person’s diet for consumption every once in a while.

Written by Esteban Ruiz

Edited by Sheena Robertson

