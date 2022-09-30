Voter Registration Deadlines Loom for 32 States and Washington DC

Don

Former Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis once spoke of the importance of everyday Americans. He said: “The most important office — and the one which all of us can and should fill — is that of private citizen.” Being a voter is a powerful position because the ballot they cast has the power to determine the future.

At a minimum, they are called to duty twice every two years to cast ballots. The 2022 midterm election polling stations will be open on November 8, so it is time to either register to vote or review current voter registration. Deadlines vary from state to state, “with most falling between eight and 30 days before the election,” according to the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL).

Vote.org offers an interactive list of states’ election information. Here voters can check their registration, register, vote by mail (if available), and set election reminders.

Below is a list of the states and Washington D.C.’s closing dates for in-person voter registration:

October 9: Alaska, Louisiana, Mississippi, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, and Texas

October 10: Arizona, Arkansas, Indiana, and Florida

October 11: Kentucky

October 12: Illinois and Missouri

October 14: North Carolina and Oklahoma

October 15: Delaware

October 17: Virginia

October 18: District of Columbia, Kansas, Maryland, New Jersey, Oregon, and West Virginia

October 19: Massachusetts

October 24: Alabama, New York, Pennsylvania, and South Dakota

November 1: Connecticut

Election Day Voter Registration

Several states allow people to complete their voter registration and cast their ballot on the same day as the election: California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

In addition to taking an oath or signing an affidavit in some states, there are two main requirements a voter must fulfill for same-day registration (SDR).

The first is proof of residency. “A current driver’s license or ID card will suffice in all states. In some states, documents such as a paycheck or utility bill with an address is acceptable for proving residence. A few states also permit an already-registered voter to vouch for the residency of an Election Day registrant,” according to SCNL.

The second is voter identification. “All of the SDR states also require that voters who register and vote on election day present documentation to verify their identity.” SCNL continued, “Some states require a photo ID; others accept IDs without a photo.”

NOTE: The information about deadlines may have changed with new state laws. To double-check for new voting legislation and find non-biased information about Congressional, state, and local elections, go to the USA.gov website. The site also has several voter-education sections such as “Decide Who to Vote For,” Voting and Election and History,” and the “Presidential Election Process.”

An educated voter is an enthusiastic voter. They know that casting their ballot is not only their right but it is their responsibility. Voting is a privilege — Exercise that privilege.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

Brennan Center: Voting Laws Roundup: May 2022

Vote.org: Voter Registration Deadlines

USA.gov: Voting and Elections

270toWin: 2022 House Election Interactive Map

270toWin: Polling Update: September 27

NCSL: Same Day Voter Registration

Featured and Top Image by Aaron Burden on Unsplash

Inset Image Courtesy of Cathy Milne-Ware’s Flickr Page – Public Domain License