We Must Thank Hannity for Revealing the Full List of Trump’s Investigations

Don't like to read?

We should all be grateful to Sean Hannity. On his pitiful nightly broadcast, he revealed a list of all investigations into Donald Trump’s life of crime. Of course, more have been added since that show. That list alone explains why Trump did nothing for four years but lie in an effort to defend his violations of both the Constitution and civil law. He has been very busy.

As he read highlights, or should I say ‘lowlights’ from a list that scrolled down for more than a full minute, I had to admit that I had forgotten several of them, although it seems like I offered the information to my readers on a daily basis. I should have counted them; it was very sad. Donny has been a very bad boy.

What I noticed is that he became more brazen over time, saving his most egregious crimes for the end of his failed presidency. He neglected the safety and welfare of 331 million people when he ignored the warnings of his aides that a deadly health emergency was probable, originating in the Wuhan Province of China in the last days of 2019. He continued his claim that it “would just go away,” until Americans began dying in March of 2020. Well over a million lives have been lost in the United States, many of which could have been saved if he would have acted quickly. Medical experts claimed that as many as 10,000 lives can be attributed directly to Trump’s failure to lead our nation in a timely fashion.

Unable to accept his huge loss in 2020, he planned, organized, and executed an attempted coup on January 6, 2021. This was the very definition of treason, but he remains a free man, proving that the rich and powerful in America are never punished for their crimes, regardless of how serious they might be.

When he left the White House on January 20, 2021. He stole a large number of classified documents from the national archives. When the theft was discovered, he promised to return them. He lied. He only returned a portion of the documents, hiding the remainder in various areas of his resort/residence, Mar-a-Lago. There is no doubt that he clearly violated the Espionage Act, the same law violated by Julius and Ethel Rosenberg. They were sent to the Electric Chair in 1953.

The truth is that prior to Trump’s inauguration on January 20, 2017, he was under investigation by both federal and state agencies. The number of his alleged crimes began to grow after he took office, and has never ceased. He created the ‘Washington Mafia.’ Over the next four years, we learned of violations by members of his administration, and what have become the “Trump MAGA Republicans.”

Hannity was constantly in contact with Trump when he was soiling our White House. Some aides claim that the two old, arrogant, white men spoke nearly every evening prior to Trump’s bedtime. After January 6, it has been reported that Hannity and Trump’s Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, texted about 80 times. This definitely makes me wonder if Hannity was involved in the planning of the January 6 insurrection. Nothing would surprise me from Fox’s fake journalists.

By James Turnage, Novelist

Sources:

Vanity Fair: SEAN HANNITY ACCIDENTALLY REMINDS PEOPLE JUST HOW THOROUGHLY

Boston Globe: Read Sean Hannity’s texts to Mark Meadows

Forbes: Hannity Told Trump After Jan. 6 Riot: Dump Election Recall Rhetoric, Reported Texts Show

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Michael Vadon‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License