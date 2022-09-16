What Should Be Done When a Former President Threatens His Own Country?

Don't like to read?

Trump is not just afraid that he will be indicted under the Espionage Act, he knows it’s inevitable. He will finally pay for one of the thousands of crimes he committed over a lifetime. His lies to the FBI will not be ignored. They are not “his people,” and will not believe anything he tells them.

Former President Donald Trump said Thursday the nation would face “problems … the likes of which perhaps we’ve never seen” if he is indicted over his handling of classified documents after leaving office, an apparent suggestion that such a move by the Justice Department could spark violence from Trump’s supporters.

I know I’m a little strange, but with a feeling of excitement, I would like to challenge Trump and say, “bring it on.” It would be a good thing to see a bunch of his Neo-Nazi supporters dead in the streets. They are enemies of the United States of America, and they should not be allowed to live in our country.

Abraham Lincoln foresaw the rise of men and women who would destroy the nation of our Founding Fathers and shred the Constitution. He was aware that if these traitors had a leader in a position of power, they would attempt to end America forever.

“At what point then is the approach of danger to be expected? I answer, if it ever reach us, it must spring up amongst us. It cannot come from abroad. If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide.” Abraham Lincoln, January 27, 1838

If any of you, Trump supporters included, continue to have doubts that he is a fascist and the biggest enemy our country has ever faced, read his own words. His lifetime of crime is coming to an end. He will face his demise wearing an orange jumpsuit, behind bars in federal prison.

Later remarks revealed his understanding of section three of the 14th amendment which would prevent him from running for office if he is convicted of crimes intended to harm the country he pretended to ‘lead’ for four long years.

Over the last few months, I have been reading some of Trump’s vicious and fallacious bulls**t. He has always been a weak and frightened old, white man. However, his physical and mental deterioration has reached levels of complete incompetence. He continues his sad hate rallies but it is obvious that no one is really listening to the decrepit old man’s gibberish. He needs them to soothe his fragile ego which is under attack from many angles. Trump is facing civil and federal criminal charges. The world knows that the ‘Fuhrer has no clothes.’ His lifetime of failures has been exposed for all to see.

I will be very happy when this ‘soap opera’ comes to an end. The actors are inept, and the storyline is improbable and should have been impossible if his own party had done the right thing and performed the jobs for which they were elected.

By James Turnage, Novelist

edited by Sheena Robertson

