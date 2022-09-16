Prepare for the Winter Weather Around the Corner

Don't like to read?

Winter is coming, and it’s going to bring some pretty nasty weather. While the snow and cold will be fun for sledding and building snowmen, people will want their homes to be prepared for these frigid temperatures. This guide will help them prepare for the winter so that they can enjoy all the season has to offer without worrying about their heating bill or frozen pipes.

Ensure Thermostat Is Working for Winter

If the thermostat is older than 10 years, it’s probably time to replace it. Even if it seems to be working fine, the old-fashioned mercury thermometers are less accurate than electronic models and can’t detect humidity or the temperature of electronic equipment such as computers and television sets. They also make it harder for people to control their home’s temperature because they’re so difficult to read.

To avoid a disaster, make sure that the new thermostat is compatible with the heating system before replacing an old one. There are three main types: digital programmable thermostats that allow people to set different temperatures at different times; non-programmable digital thermostats (also called “clicker” type) that only have an on/off switch but allow easy access through a keypad; and non-electronic manual mechanical or bi-metallic dials with round metal dials or knobs marked for specific temperatures between 60°F and 90°F plus two additional settings labeled Cooling High Limit (CHL) and Heating Low Limit (HL).

Seal Up Cracks and Gaps to Keep Out Winter Air

To keep the house warm, people will want to make sure that air can’t get in. Seal up all cracks and gaps with caulk or weather stripping. This includes windows, doors, vents, and even small holes in walls where pipes go through. It’s also important to use plastic over your windows during the winter months; it helps insulate them from cold drafts while still allowing light into the house.

If someone has an older home that isn’t well insulated, consider adding insulation between walls or underneath floors. People can buy insulation kits at a hardware store or home improvement center and follow the instructions on how much material is needed for their specific space.

Plastic on the windows. If people have windows that are exposed to the outside, such as those in the basement or garage, cover them with plastic. If people don’t have enough plastic for all of their windows, just do the ones that will be most affected by cold weather (like windows facing north). When covering a window with plastic wrap, first use tape to secure it around the edges of the window frame and then use duct tape to secure it around any other cracks or creases in order to keep drafts out.

Sheds and garages should also be covered if they are attached to the house or apartment building and share walls with another space — this can help prevent heat loss through those shared walls during winter months when temperatures drop below freezing outside.

Make Sure Furnaces Are in Working Order

The furnace is responsible for keeping the home warm, so it’s important to make sure that it is in good shape. If anyone has never done this before, it may be time to ask an expert like a heating technician or HVAC specialist for help. They’ll be able to check the furnace’s operation and let people know if anything needs to change.

However, there are some simple things people can do at home on their own to ensure that the furnace works well this winter:

Check the air filter monthly and replace it as needed (depending on how much dust and debris are in the area). A dirty filter causes inefficient airflow and reduces energy efficiency, which leads to higher costs throughout the year.

Having Emergency Supplies

Having a stockpile of essential supplies is one of the best ways to prepare for any type of emergency that might keep you from getting out of your house or apartment. Food, water, and medicine are all important, but if anyone has power outages during the winter, they’ll need to stay warm too.

The following items should be on hand in case of an emergency:

Water – one gallon per person per day (two if it's very cold outside)

Food – non-perishable items like canned goods and dry cereal; anything that doesn't require refrigeration can go into your pantry or kitchen cabinets until needed later on in case power goes out for prolonged periods of time

Candles – keep some extra ones around just in case there's no electricity available at night when everyone else has gone home from work/school/etc.

Extra blankets – having extra blankets can help keep people warm. Families can huddle together to share body heat. Blankets can also be used to block off a room allowing heat to be conserved in the area.

First Aid Kits – including personal medications and over-the-counter meds.

There may be others depending on where people live — especially depending on whether or not there is natural gas service connected nearby.

Staying Safe and Warm During the Winter

The fact is that winter storms happen and when they do, people need to be prepared. If people are lucky enough to not have any serious power outages or other damage from the weather, then it’s unlikely that they’ll lose their home or anything else of value. But what if they’re not? Make sure to have a plan in mind for whatever happens so that no matter what happens, they’ll know how to handle it.

It’s also important to remember that even if there isn’t an emergency at hand during this time of year, there are still plenty of ways that things can go wrong. For example: if the power goes out during the day due to some kind of mechanical failure (which happens frequently), then someone might not be able to reach their job or get around town easily without being able to go outside in freezing temperatures without proper clothing. This is why it’s always good practice for people who work outside jobs like construction workers who operate heavy machinery like bulldozers. They often wear extra layers under their clothes so they can stay warm while working outdoors.

Now that people have tips to prepare for the coming winter, they can relax and enjoy the season. If it turns out to be a mild one, maybe they’ll even use some of these tips during other times of the year when temperatures drop.

