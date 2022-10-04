2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

Sources have learned that the next-generation Corvette Z06 could bring a hybrid powertrain. The report of a hybrid powertrain that includes a supercharged V8 is consistent with earlier reports. Whether the Corvette will be branded as a Z06 remains unknown, though. The seventh-generation Corvette will arrive in 2022 and enter the mid-engined era for the first time, but it won’t arrive as a Z06.

It’s difficult to imagine the next Z06 without forced induction of some sort considering how much power top-tier Corvette models from each generation have made. That also suggests GM would give it a supercharged V8 similar in design to the 6.2-liter LT4 in the current Corvette Z06, which made 650 hp and 650 lb-ft when new.

Chevrolet’s next-generation 2023 Corvette Z06 could bring a hybrid powertrain that serves as the long-awaited mid-engine successor to the C7 generation’s range-topping model. While yes, the mid-engine Corvette is still in development and won’t hit production until 2022 at the earliest, it’s becoming clear that Chevrolet is working on a hybrid powertrain that will help electrify America’s sports car.

What is known about this rumored hybrid powertrain is limited — but it sounds like it could be similar to what Ferrari used with its LaFerrari supercar when it debuted back in 2013.

The LaFerrari uses a V12 engine as well as an electric motor to produce 950 hp and 663 lb-ft of torque from just 6262cc of displacement; that’s more than double what you get from even the most powerful C7 Z06. The report of a hybrid powertrain that includes a supercharged V8 is consistent with earlier reports.

Automotive News reports that the 2023 Corvette Z06 will be equipped with a hybrid powertrain that includes a supercharged V8. This is consistent with earlier reports, but it also raises some questions.

The report claims that the engine will feature two electric motors, one connected to each axle.

That’s consistent with our report on how Chevy is trying to get more torque out of its cars and trucks in 2019 and beyond—by adding two electric motors to the front axle, instead of just one like other manufacturers have done so far (e.g., BMW).

But where does the hybrid powertrain come in?

No word yet on whether this means an extra electric motor for supplemental torque or something else altogether, but if you’re interested in learning more about what GM has planned for its future lineup before anyone else hears about it from another source, check back here often.

Whether or not the Corvette will be branded as a Z06 remains unknown, though. GM has trademarked the name “Corvette Z07,” but it hasn’t yet trademarked “Corvette ZR1.” That could mean that Chevrolet is planning to make the next Corvette more sporty than ever before.

It’s also possible that GM isn’t interested in releasing another supercar right now, and will instead focus on making its current lineup of cars more powerful and exciting. A Corvette ZR1 would be an expensive project for just one model year — and it might not even sell well enough to justify the cost.

On top of that, performance enthusiasts have already shown they’ll pay $7,000 extra for a crate engine upgrade kit on their current Corvettes—so why bother creating an entirely new car if there’s no market demand?

The seventh-generation Corvette will arrive in 2022 and enter the mid-engined era for the first time, but it won’t arrive as a Z06. Instead, Chevrolet will make a high-performance version of its upcoming Corvette Grand Sport that year.

The 2020 Corvette Grand Sport (above) starts at around $59,000 and comes with a 6.2-liter V8 engine that produces 505 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. The 2020 model year also marks the start of GM’s new standard 10-speed automatic transmission across its lineup.

The 2022 Z06 will be powered by a 565hp supercharged LT5 V8 engine making 650 lb.-ft. of torque, according to General Motors’ head engineer Al Oppenheiser in an interview with Road & Track earlier this month

It's difficult to imagine the next Z06 without forced induction of some sort considering how much power top-tier Corvette models from each generation have made.

The current ZR1, for example, makes 755 horsepower and 715 pound-feet of torque thanks in part to its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 LT5 engine and electric motor combo.

The standard Corvette Stingray has a 460 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque 6.2L LT1 engine—that’s a significant gap in power that would need filling if Chevy were to build a new Z06 with no forced induction whatsoever (a rumor we’ve heard).

That also suggests GM would give it a supercharged V8 similar in design to the 6.2-liter LT4 in the current Corvette Z06, which made 650 hp and 650 lb-ft when new.

The current Corvette Z06, which is powered by a supercharged 6.2-liter V8, produces 650 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque in its most powerful form. That suggests Chevrolet would give it a supercharged V8 similar in design to the 6.2-liter LT4.

The current ZR1’s high performance comes from a supercharged LT5 mill that makes 640 hp and 715 lb-ft of torque thanks to an Eaton TVS2300 roots blower running at 20 psi of boost pressure driving its four valves per cylinder via direct injection and spark ignition.

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 will be a hybrid. It sounds like it will have a supercharged 6.2L V8 engine, an electric motor, and a range of 650 horsepower and 700 lb-ft of torque.

For now, it’s unclear when we’ll get more information about this next-generation Corvette Z06 and what its final performance figures will be. But if GM continues to go down this path, there’s no doubt that this new model will be one of the most powerful production cars on the market.

And considering that it may use a hybrid powertrain and have an all-electric range, it could also become one of the most technologically advanced models ever made by GM.

By Daniel Batalla

