Ferrari’s First V12 Suv Will Be a Problem?



Ferrari is known for its luxury cars, but the company has also been working on making an SUV. The first version of this vehicle will be a V12, and it’s expected to be released in 2023. This will make Ferrari the only manufacturer with a full line of SUVs that are powered by engines from their famous lineup.

Ferrari has announced plans to produce a new SUV, and it’s going to be an exciting development for the company. The Purosangue will be Ferrari’s first SUV.

The Purosangue, which means “red demon” in Spanish, will be the fastest SUV on the market when it arrives later this year. The name is fitting because this car has been designed with a V12 engine that can propel it from 0-62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.2 seconds and hit 155 mph (250 km/h). This means that if users are looking for something fast but still comfortable enough for everyday use, then this might be exactly what they need!

The vehicle will feature an all-wheel drive system with eight motors at each wheel, plus two electric motors that power its rear axle as well as its front wheels. In addition to its impressive acceleration capabilities, users can also find plenty of luxury features such as air conditioning with heat pumps; heated seats; cooling ventilators; panoramic sunroofs; automatic parking assist systems; navigation systems with GPS connectivity, and Wi-Fi hotspots for wireless Internet access throughout the ride — and that’s just scratching the surface.

The engine is a 7.3-liter V12 that’s made by Ferrari and is the same one used in the F8 Tributo. It makes 715 horsepower and 528 lb-ft of torque, which means it should be able to get up to 60 mph in less than four seconds.

The engine also has several other features that make it a great choice for SUVs:

Engineered with many new technologies, including direct injection and twin turbocharging.

Utilizes hybrid technology (which helps reduce emissions).

Ferrari claims Purosangue 0-60 mph in just 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 193 mph. That’s faster than the Ferrari 488 Pista, which can go from 0 to 60 in 2.9 seconds and hits 170 mph, but it’s not quite as fast as either the $1 million Ferrari 488 Spider ($830k) or its own predecessor, the $1 million F12 Berlinetta ($930k).

The SUV has some other impressive stats: it features two electric motors on each axle for all-wheel drive and 8-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters that allow it to manually change gears at high speeds — no manual transmission here. There will also be no performance figures released for this model yet because it hasn’t been unveiled to the public yet; however, these numbers sound pretty good compared with what others have achieved so far when trying out their prototypes through testing sessions.”

uses an electric motor at each corner of the SUV to apply force to the dampers during cornering maneuvers to control more of the body roll

The electric motors will control the dampers in the suspension. This will help to control more of the body roll and improve handling, so it could be a problem for Ferrari if they want to sell this vehicle without an engine.

If this is true, then we should see some changes made by Ferrari as they go forward with their new SUV design.

The Purosangue will arrive in 2023 and it will be a very interesting vehicle to drive. Ferrari claims that this SUV can accelerate from 0-60 mph in just 3.3 seconds, has a top speed of 193 mph, and uses an electric motor at each corner of the SUV to apply force to the dampers during cornering maneuvers to control more of the body roll without affecting steering or braking capabilities. It also features four seats with individual climate controls, 10-inch touch screens mounted on either side of those seats so that occupants can access information while driving without taking their eyes off the road ahead; the control system includes “Traffic” mode which allows drivers to steer around stationary objects such as pedestrians/cyclists/motorcycles, etc., even when these objects are completely stationary (“Parked Mode”).

Written By Jovan Rice

source:

CarandDriver.com– 2023 ferrari Purosangue

Featured and Top Image Courtesy Dave Pinter Flickr Page – Creative Commons License