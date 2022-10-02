2024 US Elections: Lots of Wannabes but No One Worth Voting For

In 2016 they were labeled “the clown car.” More than 17 Republicans were vying for their party’s presidential nomination, and only one was even slightly qualified for the highest office in the land. Looking at this fact, it was no surprise that the least qualified, most immoral of them all had his name on the ballot in November.

2024 is surely to be more ludicrous and laughable than 2017. Not one name suggested by political writers has a single qualification to lead a nation of 331 million diverse people. If the contest was among whites only, they would all be neck and neck in the polls.

Let’s look at some of the names, most of which you know and not for what they have accomplished for our country. You know them for their hypocrisy. Before the 2016 election most denounced Trump, and offered their worship to the same anti-American after November 8, 2016.

Believe it or not, after committing at least two blatant acts of treason, proven guilty of dereliction of duty, and his open admission that he is a fascist by his own words, Donald Trump remains the favorite among “Republican” voters. He is not aging well, and will be an ‘old 78’ on election day 2024. This is clear and irrefutable truth that the once Grand Old Party is now the party of fascism and of course white supremacy.

Number two in line is the worst governor in America, and that’s extremely alarming given the lack of competence displayed by every red state leader, is Ron DeSantis.

Like Trump, DeSantis is responsible for many deaths from Covid-19 because he refused to follow the guidelines established by the WHO and the CDC. He falsified records from nursing and retirement homes to make Florida appear less susceptible to the effects of the pandemic. After hurricane Ian devastated his state last week, he praised President Biden for acting quickly to aid the citizens of the Sunshine State in recovery efforts, and later rejected federal aid. He is completely unfit for the office of President of the United States.

Next up is Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina. His lack of name recognition is an obstacle. In addition, no one is sure if he is Black or white regardless of the color of his skin. He has supported Trump without fail, and not once accepted the truth as reality. It appears that his opportunity for winning the primaries is extremely low. The GOP remains the primary representative of white supremacy in America.

Former Vice-President Mike Pence is another probable candidate who cannot win. His devotion to Trump over four years was personally embarrassing, and revealed a form of hypocrisy unacceptable even to Republican voters. Although Trump called for his murder on January 6, 2021, Pence refuses to tell the truth about Trump and his anti-American presidency. Besides, he has no charisma, and is completely ‘unlikeable.’

Glenn Younkin is the current governor of Virginia. His campaign was all about racism and bigotry, and proves that his base is a very small percentage of real Americans.

There was a time when I would have supported a Nikki Haley candidacy. As the Governor of South Carolina, she demonstrated the courage necessary to lead the most diverse and complicated nation in the world. However, when she was appointed the American delegate to the United Nations, she became a devoted Trumper and cannot be trusted to do the right thing. Another “flip-flopper.”

This brings us to Ted Cruz, the worst senator in American history as confirmed by his own party. His lack of self esteem became evident in 2016 when he and Trump exchanged personal attacks. However, Trump’s attacks included calling Cruz’ wife ‘ugly,’ and claiming that his father aided Lee Harvey Oswald in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. When Cruz withdrew his candidacy, he bowed to Trump and worked for his campaign. This was a major embarrassment ignored by one of the most-hated men in our nation, and he has earned every negative response offered to him.

I offer you some names to make you laugh, fake Republicans who actually believe they could win the right-wing nomination for the presidency.

Larry Hogan, Governor of Maryland

Greg Abbott, the most racist Governor in Texas’ history

Kristi Noem, the Governor of South Dakota who wears brown lipstick to hide the fact that kisses Trump’s humongous derriere harder than Fox’ Sean Hannity

Chris Sununu, the Governor of New Hampshire; who???

Asa Hutchinson, the Governor of Arkansas; once again, who???

Chris Christie, a name from the past destroyed by Trump in 2016

Josh Hawley, Senator from Missouri, who ran from his own Neo-Nazi supporters on January 6

Tom Cotton, Senator from Arkansas who began his acts of treason when President Obama was in office

Ben Sasse, Senator from Nebraska, who was once the hope of his party until he surrendered his integrity to Trump

Little Marco Rubio, Senator from Florida, known for pandering to anyone who will vote for him, and for having the worst work ethic in congress

Other names mentioned were Representative Dan Crenshaw, fascist Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Donald Trump Jr.

Although Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger have been encouraged to run by some of the few real Republicans remaining in Washington, they would most definitely not have the votes of Trump’s cult, relying solely on Independents registered as Republicans in the primaries to win the right-wing nomination.

I find this group even worse than the “clown car” offered to our nation’s voters in 2016.

By James Turnage, Novelist

