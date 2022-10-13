AI Deliver New Approach in Reduction of Carbon Emissions

What Is AI? What is Carbon Emissions?

AI is a technological advancement, that helps with everyday activities. Artificial Intelligence can handle certain tasks that humans may not be able to. AI stands for “Artificial Intelligence”, and assists in providing us with information. When you use google for a search, you are using artificial intelligence. According to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), “AI which stands for artificial intelligence refers to systems or machines that mimic human intelligence to perform tasks and can iteratively improve themselves based on the information they collect” Not only can they collect information, but they can improve themselves based on what they receive. An emission is “something thats been released or emitted into the world” according to Vocabulary.com. Carbon Emissions, are more harmful for the Earth’s atmosphere, and it is released by car exhausts, burning oil and many more.

How is AI Helping With This Issue?

Buildings contribute the most to carbon emissions, because of heating, air conditioning and more. According to Spiceworks, “Today, data-driven technology empowered by machine learning models or artificial intelligence (AI) creates smart buildings – where the software automatically integrates with the building’s components.” Since it can do this, it creates a monitoring system, that prevents an excessive amount of emissions from being released into the air. BCG states, “In our experience with clients, using AI can achieve 5% to 10% of that needed reduction—between 2.6 and 5.3 gigatons of CO 2 e.” Artificial Intelligence can accomplish a reduction in the amount of carbon emissions released into the air. TechTarget mentions, “companies can use AI to monitor their emissions, predict their future emissions and, armed with that knowledge, make adjustments to reduce emissions.” Artificial intelligence predicts future emissions, and reduces the amount of carbon discharged unto Earth.

This Sounds Great, But AI Must Be Expensive!

In reality, AI is the most cost-effective way of removing carbon emissions from the air. Not only will it limit the amount of carbon emissions released, it will also save companies billions of dollars! According to BCG, “At this increased price level, the value of reducing GHG emissions through the use of AI would represent an additional savings of $208 billion to $424 billion for all companies globally.” A large cost is what many people believed would be the issue. In reality, this is beneficial in both sectors.

Negative Effects of AI

With all of the positive aspects of artificial intelligence, comes along the negative aspects. According to Council on Foreign Relations, “Yet AI and the broader internet and communications industry have increasingly come under fire for using exorbitant amounts of energy.” AI uses a large amount of energy, causing carbon emissions to be released more than usual, then a problem arises. There are many that are working to reduce the amount of energy needed to complete its function.

Future of AI and Carbon Emissions

Artificial Intelligence is the beginning of a world that is free from carbon emissions. Hope is at an all time high within the community thanks to the introduction of artificial intelligence. Technicians are implementing AI wherever they can, as it not only saves the company money, but it also rids the earth of chemicals that damage it. There are many neighborhoods all around the nation and the world that suffer with polluted air. AI can be the change that these areas need to finally live a long, healthy and prosperous life.

Written by David Loran Jr

