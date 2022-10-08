Professional Politicians Biggest Lie: “America Is the Greatest Country in the World”

Politicians constantly brag about themselves by telling the biggest lie in the world. They claim that “America is the Greatest Country in the world.” This is true, but only if you are one of the 10 percent of Americans who control 90 percent of America’s wealth. 50 percent of all Americans survive paycheck to paycheck. Some American’s welfare check to welfare check. Some are only a few hundred dollars away from becoming homeless. The Middle Class bears the majority of our nation’s tax burden. The 10 percent pay little of no taxes for the privilege of using the system to increase their personal wealth. They do this at the expense of the majority.

Let’s take a look at this lie, a lie perpetuated by politicians and the mainstream media.

What Attributes Define a ‘Great Nation?’

The only accurate way to define a great country, is the manner in which it values the quality of life for its people. Politicians view “countries” as land, structures, and profits for big business. The lifestyle of the majority of their citizens is near the bottom of their list.

The latest study places the quality of life for the majority of people of America at 14th in the world. Finland is rated at number one, followed by Denmark, Norway, Belgium, Sweden, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, Canada, and South Korea.

What issues are included in these ratings?

The United States is ranked 11th for healthcare. Factors include cost, and the overall system, which is complicated, and totally inefficient. The best care is only available to the wealthy, while most Americans fight for minimal medical care. 11th is the lowest on the list of wealthy nations. The top ten are The United Kingdom, Switzerland, Sweden, Australia, Germany, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, France, and Canada. All of these nations have a universal healthcare system in place and functioning.

Now let’s look at education.

Until the ‘dumbing down’ of America began in 2000, when well-educated men and women began to be referred to as elitists, and intellectual snobs, our leaders in Washington considered education not only a right, but a necessity for the future of our nation. Every Republican president since Reagan ignored the value of educating all Americans regardless of their income or social class.

Although the system in the United States is ranked first in 2020, it does not account for what is happening in America today. At least one-half of our nation’s people lack the ability to afford the growing cost of attending our finest colleges and universities. Some of our greatest minds are wasted simply because they lack the ability to pay for classes and materials needed to accomplish their ambitions.

Will America Continue to Fail?

President Biden is making efforts to alter this fact by reducing the cost of student loans, but this is only a small step. Most nations in Western Europe and Asia offer free education for all who want it. Until we make higher education a priority, America will continue to fail the needs of multiple industries. In 2022 our country is already experiencing a growing shortage of nurses. In our tech companies, the number of employees from foreign nations is growing every day while American citizens have fallen behind. Experts in education consider our failed system a matter of national security.

I will leave you to consider the fact that other related issues have become huge problems, including childcare, elder care, and the exorbitant cost of housing.

Other Serious Issues Ignored by the Government of America and the Fourth Estate

The United States remains the most racist, bigoted, and misogynistic nation in the world. Donald Trump can be credited for revealing the number of white supremacists in America, and how many American citizens are leaning to the far right in support of a fascist regime. Over 74 million Americans voted for the leader of the Neo-Nazi movement in America in 2020.

On one of the darkest days in America’s history, June 24, 2022, right-wing politicians proved once and for all that they consider women third-class citizens by removing their rights to care for their own physical and mental health.

He can also be credited for exposing once and for all the fact that our nation’s government is the most corrupt in the free world. In America, Democrat or Republican, they protect their own from being punished for their crimes.

The same is true for law enforcement, our judicial system, and our military. Racism continues to be pervasive among law enforcement and America’s military. Justice is no longer blind, and her scales are unbalanced in favor of the rich and powerful. Nothing proves this more than what is happening in our nation today. A sitting, illegitimate president attempted to overthrow our government and stole classified documents but remains a free man.

US and Prosperity

Finally, America spends five-times more money than all other nations combined on our military. Watch dog groups claim that 50 percent of its annual funds go to waste, while congress refuses to pass social programs important to the future of the majority of the American people.

America remains a growing nation, but has never been a “great nation.” We could be if our leaders would attempt to unite us instead of dividing us, and when people become more important than corporate profits.

I won’t see this happen in my lifetime, but hopefully you will.

By James Turnage, Novelist

