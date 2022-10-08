Bears Keep on Doing Great Things on the Field and Off the Field

August 27 was the Bears’ second annual girls flag football jamboree. Hundreds of teenage girls attended wearing cleats, and belts with flags. This special event was created thanks to Juliana Zavala. She thought of the idea four years ago, the league started off with twenty-two CPS high schools. Furthermore, in only a year the league expanded to fifty teams. The league became so popular six schools were brought in from the Western Suburban Conference and eight schools from Rockford. The Chicago Bears decided to step in one day and make this league bigger than it already is.

The Bears keep on bringing in more ways to expand their support on activities off the field. It is amazing how we have such a helpful culture that can lend a helping hand or support something that can change the world. Those girls who participated inspired younger girls that you can aspire to be whatever you want to be.

Bears On the Field

We talked about what the Bears did off the field now let’s talk about what the Bears have been doing on the field. Last Sunday the Bears defeated the Texans in a 20-23 victory at soldier fields. The player who stepped up for this game was Khalil Herbert. Herbert carried the ball for 157 yards for two touchdowns. This was an all-out impressive game by the up-and-coming players.

Justin Fields just can’t get in the groove yet. Fields had two interceptions with no touchdowns. Us Bears fans do not want to rush the prior rookie too hard but it seems he can’t get his head in the game at all. Fields have to learn how to trust his Offensive lineman. Bears know that this is far from the best Offensive line we have ever had but we have definitely had some bad Offensive lines. I know you remember the Trubisky days when he would actually have some decent games and we made the playoffs. Fields have not brought us to that level but all we can do is keep the same hope at this point with our 2-1 record.

Kickers

Ever since the Bears let go of double bang Parker our kickers have been really consistent with their field goals, and punts. Now, these guys are from a Robby gold but the potential is there. Cairo Santos was three for three last Sunday hitting the game-winning field go to have the Bears take the win. Seeing someone who could not kick the ball under pressure to having someone who can kick a field goal no matter what the situation is.

Overall the Bears are making big moves with the playing on the field and the community support off the field. This is exactly why the Bears are my team I will always root for them because I am a Chicago native. One day the Bears won’t be known for being just a defensive team. Now that is a big part of who they are and I do not want to take that prestigious title from them.

One thing I am certain of though. That we will hold that super bowl trophy. Adding it to our 1985 monsters of the midway super bowl win. We should keep supporting these activities the Bears are supporting as well. For when the young youth grows up they’re able to grow up with the right programs and leagues so they can be the best they can be.

