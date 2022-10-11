Closing Arguments in the Parkland Shooter Death Penalty Trial

The trial will determine whether the Parkland shooter, Nikolas Cruz, will live or die.

The Parkland Shooter was charged with 17 counts of murder in the first degree and 17 counts of attempted murder.

Prosecutors are looking to charge Nikolas Cruz, 20, with first-degree murder. His charges are for the February 14 rampage through Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The shooting occurred at about 2:19 p.m. when Cruz entered an auditorium that had been converted into a classroom where students were taking final exams. He pulled out an AR-15 rifle and opened fire on his former classmates before shooting himself in the head as police arrived at the scene minutes later

The Parkland Shooters Crime

The shooting was premeditated. The shooter, Cruz, used an AR-15 and wore a gas mask, smoke grenades, and Kevlar body armor when he entered the school. He left the school with an arsenal containing at least one shotgun and rifle.

The FBI had investigated him for a potential school shooting in 2017.

Cruz faces charges of committing premeditated murder, which would make him eligible for the death penalty.

The case against Cruz will be decided by a jury. The penalty phase could take between two and four days to complete, with the prosecution presenting evidence and witnesses during that time while Cruz’s lawyers will make their case.

If convicted of murder in the first degree Cruz would face 20 years to life in prison without parole. He would also have to pay restitution for any damage done to victims’ families or other costs associated with the shooting, such as funeral expenses or medical bills for those injured in the attack.

The evidence against Cruz is compelling, prosecutors say

Surveillance video of Parkland shooter. Surveillance video shows the Parkland shooter entering the school with a bag that contained an AR-15 rifle he used to kill 17 people. He then walked past the victims’ bodies as they lay on the floor and made his way out of the building through a back exit. Where he was seen pulling a fire alarm so no one could hear what was going on inside.

Cell phone records showed: On Jan. 18, 2018 — the day after the shooting — Cruz sent texts to friends saying hello. He asked them if they were okay and said he would see them soon. He also called his mother at 9:45 p.m., but only spoke for about three minutes before hanging up. Hours later she received another call from him. During the call, he said that everything had been taken care of and that she shouldn’t worry about him anymore.

What He faces

If convicted of first-degree murder, the state has said it will seek the death penalty for the Parkland shooter.

Florida’s new governor signed a law that raised the minimum age to buy a rifle or any other firearm from 18 to 21. Cruz’s age at the time he bought the AR-15 he used in the shooting would have prohibited him from buying such a gun under this new law.

The jury was made up of 12 people who were randomly selected from a pool of jurors living within Broward County.

Jury to determine whether the Parkland shooter will live or die

Closing arguments have begun. Soon the jury will decide whether he is guilty of murder, attempted murder, and other crimes related. They are also tasked with determining if he will receive the death penalty or not.

By Daniel Batalla

