‘One Piece’ IS Worth the Watch!

Japanese animation has captivated both youth and adult consumers alike. This genre of media is deeply rooted in Japan’s culture and its stories rival some of the greatest allegories throughout human history. One Piece has been one of the most popular and longest-running anime of all time. The series is classified within the community as a ‘Shonen’. This category speaks on its origin stemming from the hit monthly magazine ‘Shonen Jump.’ Shonen is typically action-oriented, more masculine anime. The magazine hosts other legendary titles like DragonBall, Naruto, and My Hero Academia. With over 1000 episodes and counting, is One Piece worth the watch?

The Story

The story of One Piece is regarded as the most expansive and creative title in all of animation. It all begins on a small island in a region of the world that is called ‘The East Blue.’ A young and zany protagonist named Monkey D Luffy aspires to be the greatest pirate the world has ever known! His ambitions, however, meet a curveball when he accidentally eats a mythical ‘devil fruit’! These fantastical fruits are as rare as they are powerful. When someone eats one, they are granted magical power, but at the cost of their ability to swim! Luffy’s dreams of becoming a pirate quickly sank when he wolfed down the ‘Gum-Gum fruit’. Afterward, his body became rubber!

As Luffy grows older, he learns to utilize his strange gift in all sorts of ways. For instance, he reels his arm way back, and then suddenly snaps it forward like a rubber band. As his arm whips forward, Luffy excitedly proclaims “GUM GUM PISTOL!” Not to spoil anything, but Luffy’s imagination when it comes to utilizing his powers is nothing less than astounding. His ability to rapidly sink in the ocean doesn’t deter him from his dream of becoming a pirate either!

Aren’t Pirates Bad Though?

Typically speaking, yes, pirates are bad. In the world of One Piece, however, the fanaticism with piracy stems from a legend spurred by the great pirate king Gol D Roger. Roger was a liberator, as well as a man whose kindness was known best by his friends and the territories under his control. The story of One Piece is plagued by a dark and shrouded history. The fans have only caught bits and pieces of this puzzle as the show has gone on over the last 20 years. Gol D Roger’s legendary treasure is somehow tied to the mystery of this world’s history. This treasure is known as the One Piece, and its name suggests that it is the final piece to this exhilarating puzzle. The pirates of this world seek truth as their main treasure, and this makes them enemies of the world government which seeks to control everything.

What Makes One Piece Worth Watching?

From the second you begin watching the pilot, the show unravels as the most expansive and creative storylines ever told. Each island is unique from the last. Since the goal is to discover this long-lost treasure, the main characters are relentlessly searching from port to port. This makes the show’s new episodes always feel extremely original and engaging. Additionally, the friendships our jolly Luffy makes along the way are meaningful and heartwarming. Despite the serious tones related to slavery, government, and subversion there is quite a bit of comical relief. For instance, the crew reluctantly saves their captain when he falls into the sea countless times.

The characters depicted most always have a deep sense of integrity, even if they are evil. At the end of the day, this fantasy has numerous human themes that are beautiful examples of how to be a good person. Themes related to hidden history, slavery, and covert government show difficult truth that is relevant to our real world. With a story that is constantly expanding, One Piece isn’t only one of the longest anime, but the biggest. The show is expected to end up with about 1500 episodes and the final arks will be exponentially more magnificent and engaging! Don’t look at the whopping 15 seasons with dread, but with excitement for how much amazing content you’ll be able to enjoy.

By Triston Bowman

Sources:

The Anime/Manga

The Official Website

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Jawavs‘ Flickr Page