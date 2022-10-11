The pro wrestling landscape has come with a lot of surprises starting with Triple H. The new lead of creative content so far is living up to the hype of giving the fans everything that they want and more. The focal point has been bringing back some of the superstars that Vince McMahon just released. WWE Extreme Rules gets violent when these rivalries cannot be contained. The premium live event will be the best one yet as every match has a stipulation to it compared to last year’s. There is only one main event and it involves Demon Finn Balor and Roman Reigns.

The WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship will be on the line as Liv Morgan sets her eyes to defeat the baddest woman on the planet for a third time. Rousey versus Morgan 3 will be decided not only for the title, but also in an extreme rules match. Morgan’s focus is all about getting the respect of the former Women’s champion. Since dethroning her, Money In The Bank Morgan pushes to keep her reign alive. This match is going to elevate Morgan’s championship run, giving the makings of a true champion.

Old Fashioned Violence

The WWE universe will be receiving another “banger” after last night’s Friday Night Smackdown Main event. The bout decided who is the face of the Intercontinental championship. The Ring General Gunther and The Celtic Warrior Sheamus went head to head. This a rematch for the title stemming from Clash at the Castle. The match really gave this violent world sport a different meaning not just to the competitors but also the fans. The fans give their all and that is exactly what will happen when Imperium faces The Brawling Brutes. These two teams will not face off in a normal match, and it will be in a Old Fashioned Donnybrook match where anything goes.

It’s fight day! Tonight @WWERollins and @SuperKingofBros get locked inside the fight pit! Tonight live on @peacock #ExtremeRules2022 gonna be crazy from Philly — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 8, 2022

Carnage in a cage or most known as the Fight pit will be a stipulation at Extreme Rules. Matt Riddle versus Seth’ Freakin” Rollins in a fight pit match will display nothing but destruction. UFC Hall of Famer “The Double Champion” Daniel Cormier will be the special guest referee in this epic matchup. The rivalry has built up to this very point as the WWE just can’t find a way to contain these two wrestlers.

Judgemental Edge-a-cution

History is a crucial part in this rivalry as these rivals are officially near their boiling point. The WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair has the chance to become the first African American woman to have a championship for a more than six month reign. Her comeback story looks like it is reaching the height of its chapter. Becky Lynch dethroned the champion but Belair dished out her own revenge. The revenge came when she won the Raw Women’s title at Wrestlemania 38. The faction Damage CTRL of Bayley and the WWE Women’s Tag team champions Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai look to have all of the gold around their waist. The fate of the Raw Women’s title has never involved ladders until today.

The WWE has delivered a lot of different stipulations for tonight’s card, but it doesn’t stop here. WWE Extreme Rules gets violent when you add the words “I Quit.” Finn Balor and Edge face off in a I Quit match at Extreme Rules. This comes after months of Edge trying to destroy what he built all the way back at Wrestlemania 38 against AJ styles. Since then, the group has grown, adding Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest with the exclusion of Edge. Neither one of these stars have ever said those two words in their careers. However, this match can only end when the other utters the words ‘I Quit.” Will the Prince propel the Judgement Day or will Edge finally destroy what he started?

“In the End Everyone Pays the Toll”

Upon Karrion Kross return to WWE, one man has had his entire focus. WWE Extreme Rules gets to see Kross in his first premium live event in the WWE. “Everyone knows the bloodline, it’s time to show the new timeline.” The Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre finally decides there is only on way to eliminate Kross, with a strap.

They will meet inside of Philadelphia, the city of brotherly love, in order to finally end the rivalry. “The Chosen ones I am after, Roman and Drew were the ones they chose, now I will eliminate those chosen for us.” Will Kross manage to defeat the Scottish Warrior or will time finally run out for McIntyre, we will find out tonight on WWE Extreme Rules.

